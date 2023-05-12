Special Stage 2 of the Rally of Portugal, the 19.33 kilometer Gois 1, has already seen the first change of leadership at the top of the general classification of the fifth event of the 2023 WRC.

Change the name, but not the car. Pierre-Louis Loubet is no longer leading the rally: now the hare is teammate Ott Tanak, author of a superb performance in PS2 in which he beat almost everyone with noteworthy gaps.

The Estonian from the M-Sport team stopped the clock in 12’59″3, the only one to break the 13-minute race barrier in the session, putting behind a solid Dani Sordo. Both Tanak and the Spanish from Hyundai Motorsport were very good in the choice of tires made in the morning, which in fact proved to be perfect for today’s first two tests.

In addition to the Softs – considered Prime in this event – both opted to test at least one Hard tire and this, especially in the stage just completed (the longest of the day), paid off. Ott preceded Dani by 2″5: this result allowed the 2019 world champion to overtake his rival in the general classification by just half a second, becoming the new leader of the event.

Loubet, on the other hand, slipped to third position, now 5″2 behind his teammate. At the end of the race, the Frenchman admitted that he had been too cautious in the first sector, an impression also confirmed by the partial in question: well half the overall delay accumulated in the test was taken right in the first part of the special.

Takamoto Katsuta’s good race continues, third in the special and now fourth on a par with teammate Kalle Rovanpera in the general classification. The fight for third place was good, with Loubet, Katsuta and Rovanpera closed in just 6 tenths of a second.

Earn a position Thierry Neuville, climbing to sixth. Both he and Esapekka Lappi are struggling with the tyres: both seem to have been surprised by the abrasiveness of the surface in the first session of the morning and the chosen Softs aren’t giving the desired results.

Elfyn Evans deserves a separate chapter, the Welshman of Toyota Racing is forced to open all of today’s stages, therefore to be penalized by his starting position, but it also seems that he may have some problems with his GR Yaris Rally1.