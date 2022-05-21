When everything seemed decided, the Rally of Portugal brought into play two ingredients that upset all the certainties built in the first 3 days of competition of the fourth round of the WRC 2022.

The Special Stage 15, that is the Amarante 2 of 37.24 kilometers, then the rain of varying intensity overturned a situation that seemed consolidated. Kalle Rovanpera is the new leader of the Lusitanian event having done 14.1 better than Elfyn Evans.

Rovanpera had to deal with the rain, but Evans, who started last in qualifying, found more than his teammate, especially in the first 2 sectors of the longest stage of the entire route. And that’s where the Finn built enough time to allow him to overtake the Welshman and be the new leader of the race.

Now between Rovanpera and Evans there are 4 seconds in favor of the 21-year-old, but at the end of the day there is still a test and tomorrow those to be faced will be 5 and without Service. Anything can still happen.

The PS15 also completely reopened the games for the podium thanks to an amazing time by Thierry Neuville. The Belgian was good and lucky to find not too much rain by the time he faced the test, but he also drove very well all the way. This helped him and he is now 15 “2 from fourth and less than 30” from third.

Of course, the gaps from those preceding him – Takamoto Katsuta and Dani Sordo – are still quite large, but if he manages to keep a competitive pace then the podium may not be a pipe dream despite the failure of the front axle of his i20 N Rally1 which forced out of the struggle for success.

Also noteworthy is the overtaking in the general classification made by Craig Breen against Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman took part in the test with two Soft tires on the front and these, already used before, certainly did not help him. Breen, on the other hand, was the author of the fourth time and in the end he succeeded in his intent. Now Breen is sixth, with a 15.1 lead over his teammate.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after SS15