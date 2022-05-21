Toyota is not leaving even the crumbs to its rivals. In Special Stage 14 of the Rally of Portugal, the 22-kilometer Cabeceiras de Basto 2, the Japanese team served another hat-trick and reaffirmed their superiority once more in this third day of competition in Lusitanian soil.

Kalle Rovanpera won the race with a time of 13’28 “6, outperforming team mate and event leader Elfyn Evans by 6” 6. Thanks to this result, the 21-year-old leader of the World Championship has reduced his delay from the Welshman to 9 “9.

The fight for third place also continues without interruption, but also the excellent moment of Takamoto Katsuta continues to regulate Dani Sordo. The Japanese is increasingly third, but the margin with which he does better than the Spaniard of Hyundai Motorsport is too small to secure the result.

Between Katsuta and Sordo there are now 6 “5 when there are still two tests left at the end of the day and, above all, the longest stage of the entire event. We will see which of the two will have made the best tire choice and who will have been able to preserve them. best for the most important special of the afternoon.

The fight between Craig Breen and Pierre-Louis Loubet for the sixth position also continues. This time the Corsican driver managed to repel the attacks of the Northern Irishman and to widen his advantage, albeit by a few tenths.

Bad news for Gus Greensmith instead. The British driver of the M-Sport team hit a dirt bank in the previous special and the damage to the right rear suspension proved too heavy to continue. So Gus was forced to retire. A real shame, because in Portugal the blond M-Sport driver had been the author of a convincing race.

Thanks to Greensmith’s retirement, Teemu Suninen enters the absolute Top 10, who continues to command the WRC2 classification at the wheel of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Second class position for Yohan Rossel, now 26.5 from the Finn.

