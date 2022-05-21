Toyota continues its magical day by opening the Saturday afternoon lap at the Rally of Portugal very well. Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta put together another test set in SS13, the 21.57km Vieira do Minho 2.

Rovanpera obtained the best time of the test in 13’36 “9, beating Elfyn Evans by 1” 9. The Finn was thus able to reduce his gap from the Welshman in the general classification bringing it to 16 “5.

The duel also continues for third place between Takamoto Katsuta and Dani Sordo. Once again the Japanese driver from Toyota had the upper hand in this test, but by just 6 tenths of a second. The two have remained in contact and the gap has widened, but it is now just 4 “1.

There have been no significant changes to this test, but Craig Breen continues to see very close sixth place now in the hands of team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman struggled a lot during the morning lap and even in this first test of the afternoon, things don’t seem to have changed.

Breen took the fourth time of special, while Loubet the eighth, losing another 3 “6 from the Northern Irish. Craig is now 6” 1 behind from sixth place.

The weather situation should also be taken into consideration for the next tests. At the end of Vieira do Minho 2 the rain began to descend and make the dirt road more treacherous. If this were to continue, it would be a further element of uncertainty in an afternoon that could give other emotions.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after SS13