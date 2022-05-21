Toyota continues to dominate the race Saturday at the Rally of Portugal. In Special Stage 11, the Cabeceiras de Basto 1 of 22.03 kilometers, the Japanese manufacturer obtained another hat-trick.

This time it was Kalle Rovanpera who set the best time in 13’26 “8, beating his teammate and leader of the general classification of the event Elfyn Evans by 4” 7.

Thanks to this result Rovanpera significantly reduces his delay from Evans and now there are 10 “2 between the two. The Welshman tried to safeguard his tires in view of the longest special stage of the day, that is the PS12, which will start in a few ten minutes.

The duel between Takamoto Katsuta and Dani Sordo for the third position in the general classification is definitely on. The Japanese driver, once again author of the third time of the special, has nibbled other seconds from the Spaniard of Hyundai Motorsport and is now just 1 “7 from the podium.

Right now the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 seem to have an unrivaled pace for anyone, also thanks to a perfect starting position to assert the qualities of the Japanese cars against the competition.

The good news for Hyundai Motorsport comes from Thierry Neuville’s comeback. The Belgian, after overcoming Gus Greensmith in the previous test, did the same with Pierre-Louis Loubet in this one and has now climbed up to the Top 5. Now, however, his comeback could be complete, because Katsuta, the driver in front of him, has an advantage of almost a minute over him.

There are also other problems for the two most successful drivers in WRC history, Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier. The M-Sport team driver was forced to stop during the test due to a sudden drop in engine power. To remedy the problem, he tried to turn off the machine and do a reset, but that didn’t work. Loeb reached the finish without the “stage mode” inserted, but was then forced to retire due to a technical problem, as confirmed by the team itself.

For Sébastien Ogier, on the other hand, an error arrived that led him astray and, therefore, to retire. Facing a right-handed corner, the rear of his GR Yaris ended up crashing into an embankment on the outside of it and sent Ogier into a spin. His GR Yaris then crossed the carriageway and ended up with the rear end in a ditch. Unfortunately for the 8-time world champion, at that point there were no spectators who could help him and he was forced to retire, the second in just 2 days.

