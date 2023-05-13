If the first stage of the Rally de Portugal had been rather positive for Pierre-Louis Loubet, the second has turned into a sporting nightmare. In SS9 the Frenchman had lost the right train to fight for the lowest step of the podium, while in SS10, Amarante 1 of 37.24 kilometres, he was forced to retire.

With less than a kilometer to go before the end of the stage, the Frenchman of the M-Sport team closed a left-hand bend too much, probably hitting a rock on the inside of the bend. This ripped the left front suspension off his Ford Puma, sending the car into an earthen wall across the roadway.

Puma number 7 got stuck for a few minutes in the middle of the stage, then Loubet managed to move it a few meters. That was enough to allow the passage of the other cars, albeit at low speed. A serious mistake, that of Loubet, both for the place and for how it happened.

Today, not helped by his good starting position, he showed his limits – probably linked to his inexperience – and he returned to making a mistake which was certainly not due to the excessive speed carried in that special section. Thus a Top 5 placement which, after yesterday, was still deserving, goes up in smoke.

M-Sport can console itself with the great performance of Ott Tanak, author of the second time of the special even though he entered practice behind only Takamoto Katsuta. The Estonian pulled off a champion performance, also helped by the better balance of his Ford Puma compared to the previous special.

Kalle Rovanpera, on the other hand, continues in his triumphal march towards the first success of the season, taking the scratch also in this race. Dani Sordo’s simultaneous low-key performance has now given him a considerable advantage, which he will be able to manage from now on until the end of tomorrow’s tests.

Sordo’s bad performance sensationally reopened the games for second place. Esapekka Lappi got back to a few seconds behind his teammate and, continuing with this difference in pace, overtaking in the general classification could already take place in the next race.

Also pay attention to Thierry Neuville. The Belgian, although he is having a hard time finding grip, has also come close to Sordo and could take back his position on the podium, pushing the native of Torrelavega to fourth place.

In WRC2 excellent start in the morning for Andreas Mikkelsen. The 2-time category champion recovered several seconds on Yohan Rossel – currently third – and moved within 9″ of the Citroen Racing driver. Oliver Solberg continues to lead the standings, although in SS9 he spun lost about ten seconds.

