Kalle Rovanperä behind the wheel of Toyota Yaris Rally1 returned to the top of the classification of the World Rally Championship WRC, after winning the Rally of Portugal for the second consecutive year, fifth round of World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The reigning world champion made the most of the scheduled absence of Sebastien Ogier and the withdrawal of Elfyn Evans to relaunch itself in a championship perspective. In Portugal Rovanperä won ahead of the Hyundai i20N Rally’s Dani Deaf And Esapekka Lappi.

WRC Rally Portugal 2023, results

Kalle Rovanperä in Portugal he won his first rally of the season and built his result on a strong performance on the opening day of Friday while running second in the running order on the stages in loose gravel.

Rovanperä won the 2023 Rally Portugal

At the end of the day he was ahead by 10.8 seconds and thanks to the speed on Saturday morning it allowed him to exceed 50 seconds.

On Sunday he scored his tenth stage win and also triumphed in the Power Stagesetting the fastest time of 0.717s as he sealed the rally victory of 54.7s.

Rovanperä returned to the top of the WRC drivers’ standings

Statistically, he repeated the success of 2022 and gave Toyota the fourth success out of five rallies so far. The Hyundais also did well with second place Dani Deaf and the third of Esapekka Lappi he conquered a double podium.

WRC podium Rally Portugal 2023

1. Rovanperä/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Sordo/Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

3. Lappi/Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

The podium of the WRC Rally Portugal 2023

WRC 2023 RALLY PORTUGAL standings

POS # CREW CAR CLASS TIME 1 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:35’11.7 2 6 Dani Deaf

Candide Carrera Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 54.7 3 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 1’20.3 4 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 2’04.1 5 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 8’22.5 6 20 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 9’43.4 7 21 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 9’44.6 8 24 Andreas Mikkelsen

Torstein Eriksen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 10’26.4 9 26 Yohan Rossel

Arnaud Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 11’33.2 10 23 Teemu Suninen

Mikko Markkula Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 12’16.3 11 35 Marcus Bulacia

Diego Vallejo Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 12’50.7 12 37 Josh McErlean

John Rowan Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 14’51.7 13 40 Emilio Fernández

Borja Rosada Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 15’01.2 14 47 Mikolaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 15’15.4 15 25 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 16’26.5 16 32 Lauri Jonah

Tuukka Shemeikka Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 16’34.7 17 36 Armindo Araujo

Luis Ramalho Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 20’33.1 18 34 Alejandro Cachon

Alejandro Lopez Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 22’01.8 19 52 Alexander Villanueva

Jose Murado Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 24’18.3 20 50 Enrico Oldrati

Elijah De Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 29’16.3 21 70 Roope Korhonen

Anssi Viinikka Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 36’39.8 22 31 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 42’21.7 23 64 Nuno Pinto

Pereira João Citroën C3 Rally2 RC2 45’28.7 24 67 Luciano Cobbe

Robert Mometti Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 48’16.1 25 46 Bruno Bulaci

Axel Coronado Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 48’53.3 26 73 Zoltán László

Gábor Zsiros Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 50’12.2 27 63 Francisco Teixeira

João Serôdio Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 56’45.5 28 45 Ricardo Teodosio

Jose Teixeira Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 56’47.6 29 57 Gregor Jeets

Timo Taniel Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 58’50.9 30 22 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Alexandrov Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 59’08.6 31 49 Rakan Al-Rashed

Dale Moscatt Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 1:01’16.4 32 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Nicolas Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 1:01’29.0 33 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 1:01’54.8 34 38 Erik Cais

Petr Teshinsky Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 1:04’10.3 35 77 Javier Serrano

Daniel Galarza Renault Clio Rally4 RC4 1:12’56.8 36 41 Eamonn Kelly

Conor Mohan Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 1:13’43.8 37 102 Maxim Salin

Sandrine Catoire Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 1:13’59.0 38 65 Nasser Khalifa

John Bernacchini Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1:26’14.1 39 76 Matteo Fontana

Alessandro Arnaboldi Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 1:26’45.5 40 78 Diego Esteban

Juan Felipe Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 1:40’52.2 41 30 Georg Linnamäe

James Morgan Hyundai i20N Rally2 RC2 1:42’42.7 42 28 Gregoire Munster

Louis Louka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 1:48’20.7 43 88 Helder Miranda

Hugo Pereira Renault Clio RS R3T RC4 1:55’49.5 44 71 Tony Herranen

Mikko Luka Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 1:56’17.2 45 101 Audronis Gulbinas

Vytis Pauliukonis Renault Clio Rally5 RC5 2:01’40.1 46 100 Manuel Pereira

Pedro Magalhaes Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 2:27’51.1 47 99 Pablo Blanco

Ian Bautista Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 3:05’06.5 94 Josep Ralf

Aleks Lesk Peugeot 208 Rally4 RC4 SS10: Withdrawn 48 Armin Kremer

Timo Gottschalk Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 SS9: Mechanical 74 Victor Cartier

Pauline Compozieux Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit RC2 WRC 2023 final standings of the Rally of Portugal

Video Rally of Portugal 2023 Highlights

Rally Portugal 2023 Highlights VIDEO

