Kalle Rovanperä behind the wheel of Toyota Yaris Rally1 returned to the top of the classification of the World Rally Championship WRC, after winning the Rally of Portugal for the second consecutive year, fifth round of World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The reigning world champion made the most of the scheduled absence of Sebastien Ogier and the withdrawal of Elfyn Evans to relaunch itself in a championship perspective. In Portugal Rovanperä won ahead of the Hyundai i20N Rally’s Dani Deaf And Esapekka Lappi.
WRC Rally Portugal 2023, results
Kalle Rovanperä in Portugal he won his first rally of the season and built his result on a strong performance on the opening day of Friday while running second in the running order on the stages in loose gravel.
At the end of the day he was ahead by 10.8 seconds and thanks to the speed on Saturday morning it allowed him to exceed 50 seconds.
On Sunday he scored his tenth stage win and also triumphed in the Power Stagesetting the fastest time of 0.717s as he sealed the rally victory of 54.7s.
Statistically, he repeated the success of 2022 and gave Toyota the fourth success out of five rallies so far. The Hyundais also did well with second place Dani Deaf and the third of Esapekka Lappi he conquered a double podium.
WRC podium Rally Portugal 2023
1. Rovanperä/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Sordo/Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
3. Lappi/Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
WRC 2023 RALLY PORTUGAL standings
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|1
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:35’11.7
|2
|6
|Dani Deaf
Candide Carrera
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|54.7
|3
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|1’20.3
|4
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|2’04.1
|5
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|8’22.5
|6
|20
|Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|9’43.4
|7
|21
|Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|9’44.6
|8
|24
|Andreas Mikkelsen
Torstein Eriksen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|10’26.4
|9
|26
|Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|11’33.2
|10
|23
|Teemu Suninen
Mikko Markkula
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|12’16.3
|11
|35
|Marcus Bulacia
Diego Vallejo
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|12’50.7
|12
|37
|Josh McErlean
John Rowan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|14’51.7
|13
|40
|Emilio Fernández
Borja Rosada
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|15’01.2
|14
|47
|Mikolaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|15’15.4
|15
|25
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|16’26.5
|16
|32
|Lauri Jonah
Tuukka Shemeikka
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|16’34.7
|17
|36
|Armindo Araujo
Luis Ramalho
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|20’33.1
|18
|34
|Alejandro Cachon
Alejandro Lopez
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|22’01.8
|19
|52
|Alexander Villanueva
Jose Murado
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|24’18.3
|20
|50
|Enrico Oldrati
Elijah De
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|29’16.3
|21
|70
|Roope Korhonen
Anssi Viinikka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|36’39.8
|22
|31
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|42’21.7
|23
|64
|Nuno Pinto
Pereira João
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|45’28.7
|24
|67
|Luciano Cobbe
Robert Mometti
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|48’16.1
|25
|46
|Bruno Bulaci
Axel Coronado
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|48’53.3
|26
|73
|Zoltán László
Gábor Zsiros
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|50’12.2
|27
|63
|Francisco Teixeira
João Serôdio
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|56’45.5
|28
|45
|Ricardo Teodosio
Jose Teixeira
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|56’47.6
|29
|57
|Gregor Jeets
Timo Taniel
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|58’50.9
|30
|22
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Alexandrov
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|59’08.6
|31
|49
|Rakan Al-Rashed
Dale Moscatt
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|1:01’16.4
|32
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|1:01’29.0
|33
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|1:01’54.8
|34
|38
|Erik Cais
Petr Teshinsky
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|1:04’10.3
|35
|77
|Javier Serrano
Daniel Galarza
|Renault Clio Rally4
|RC4
|1:12’56.8
|36
|41
|Eamonn Kelly
Conor Mohan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|1:13’43.8
|37
|102
|Maxim Salin
Sandrine Catoire
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|1:13’59.0
|38
|65
|Nasser Khalifa
John Bernacchini
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1:26’14.1
|39
|76
|Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|1:26’45.5
|40
|78
|Diego Esteban
Juan Felipe
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|1:40’52.2
|41
|30
|Georg Linnamäe
James Morgan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|RC2
|1:42’42.7
|42
|28
|Gregoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1:48’20.7
|43
|88
|Helder Miranda
Hugo Pereira
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|RC4
|1:55’49.5
|44
|71
|Tony Herranen
Mikko Luka
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|1:56’17.2
|45
|101
|Audronis Gulbinas
Vytis Pauliukonis
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|2:01’40.1
|46
|100
|Manuel Pereira
Pedro Magalhaes
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|2:27’51.1
|47
|99
|Pablo Blanco
Ian Bautista
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|3:05’06.5
|94
|Josep Ralf
Aleks Lesk
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|SS10: Withdrawn
|48
|Armin Kremer
Timo Gottschalk
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|SS9: Mechanical
|74
|Victor Cartier
Pauline Compozieux
|Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit
|RC2
Video Rally of Portugal 2023 Highlights
