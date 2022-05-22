There Toyota from Kalle Rovanpera also triumphs in the Rally of Portugal, the fourth round of World Rally WRC 2022. The Estonian won in front of his team mate Elfyn Evans and the Hyundai’s Dani Sordo. Rovanpera is dominating the season, the first with the new Rally1 hybrid regulation.
He was also at the start of the Rally of Portugal Sebastien Loebwho had won the opening race in Monte Carlo at the wheel of the Puma Rally1. but this time he was forced to retire during the race.
WRC Rally Portugal 2022, results
The Rally of Portugal was dominated by Toyota GR Yaris Rally1who occupied the first two positions and with Rovanpera battling with Evans to clinch the final victory.
The two Toyota drivers were fastest in all three days of racing, with Rovanpera ultimately winning with a 15 ″ 2 lead over Evans. With them on the podium went the Hyundai of Dani Sordogood at staying attached to the times of the first two and taking advantage of the difficulties of the most titled companions, that is Thierry Neuville And Ott Tanak.
In addition to Loeb at the start of the Rally of Portugal there was also Sebastien Ogier the some he too was forced to withdraw during the race.
WRC podium Rally Portugal 2022
1. Rovanperä / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Evans / Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Sordo / Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)
WRC 2022 classification RALLY PORTUGAL
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|3: 44’19.200
|2
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|15,200
|3
|6
|Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2’17.300
|4
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|2’19.400
|5
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2’37.800
|6
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|4’45.700
|7
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Vincent Landais
|Ford Puma Rally1
|5’52.100
|8
|42
|Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Ford Puma Rally1
|6’13.400
|9
|16
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Puma Rally1
|8’09.600
|10
|26
|Yohan Rossel
Valentin Sarreaud
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|13’49.100
|11
|25
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|15’56.000
|12
|27
|Christopher Ingram
Craig Drew
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|19’43.600
|13
|45
|Mikołaj Marczyk
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|20’58.300
|14
|38
|Armindo Araujo
Luís Ramalho
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|21’37.100
|15
|52
|Ricardo Teodósio
José Teixeira
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|21’49.300
|16
|49
|Martin Prokop
Michal Ernst
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|23’13.600
|17
|66
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|29’14.000
|18
|44
|Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Ford Puma Rally1
|33’53.000
|19
|67
|Lauri Joona
Mikael Korhonen
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|34’55.100
|20
|79
|Jonathan Rieu
Jules Escartefigue
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|43’00.100
|21
|62
|Frédéric Rosati
Stéphane Prévot
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|45’26.900
|22
|81
|Jean-Michel Raoux
Laurent Magat
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|47’16.600
|23
|53
|Rakan Al-Rashed
Hugo Magalhaes
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|48’06.100
|24
|76
|Laurent Battut
Eric Gressens
|Hyundai i20 R5
|48’11.700
|25
|85
|Anthony Fotia
Arnaud Dunand
|Renault Clio Rally4
|49’23.500
|26
|77
|Pauric Duffy
Jeff Case
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|50’28.200
|27
|70
|Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|52’51.700
|28
|22
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|55,10,100
|29
|64
|Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Jordi Hereu
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|57’25.200
|30
|63
|Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|57,40,200
|31
|35
|Fabrizio Zaldivar
Carlos del Barrio
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|59’21.300
|32
|65
|Jon Armstrong
Brian Hoy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|1: 00’05.500
|33
|58
|Paulo Caldeira
Ana Gonçalves
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1: 04’09.700
|34
|60
|Francisco Teixeira
João Serôdio
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1: 04’49.900
|35
|30
|Eerik Pietarinen
Antti Linnaketo
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|1: 05’15.600
|36
|78
|Kees Burger
Teemu Arminen
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1: 06’08.200
|37
|46
|José Pedro Fontes
Inês Bridge
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1: 13’14.700
|38
|110
|Maxime Salin
David Salin
|Renault Clio Rally5
|1: 17’27.400
|39
|36
|Josh McErlean
James Fulton
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|1: 18’02.100
|40
|84
|Kaetanen
Sofia Mouta
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|1: 18’28.300
|41
|32
|Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|1: 21’13.400
|42
|28
|Jan Solans
Rodrigo Sanjuan
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1: 21’58.800
|43
|109
|Hélder Miranda
Hugo Pereira
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|1: 32’02.100
|44
|59
|Alexander Villanueva
José Murado
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1: 41’02.200
|45
|34
|Bruno Bulacia
Marc Marti
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|1: 41’53.000
Video WRC Rally of Portugal 2022
