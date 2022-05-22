There Toyota from Kalle Rovanpera also triumphs in the Rally of Portugal, the fourth round of World Rally WRC 2022. The Estonian won in front of his team mate Elfyn Evans and the Hyundai’s Dani Sordo. Rovanpera is dominating the season, the first with the new Rally1 hybrid regulation.

He was also at the start of the Rally of Portugal Sebastien Loebwho had won the opening race in Monte Carlo at the wheel of the Puma Rally1. but this time he was forced to retire during the race.

WRC Rally Portugal 2022, results

The Rally of Portugal was dominated by Toyota GR Yaris Rally1who occupied the first two positions and with Rovanpera battling with Evans to clinch the final victory.

Great leap of the GR Yaris Rally1 which with Rovanpera won the Rally of Portugal

The two Toyota drivers were fastest in all three days of racing, with Rovanpera ultimately winning with a 15 ″ 2 lead over Evans. With them on the podium went the Hyundai of Dani Sordogood at staying attached to the times of the first two and taking advantage of the difficulties of the most titled companions, that is Thierry Neuville And Ott Tanak.

Loeb and Ogier returned to the Rally of Portugal but both retired

In addition to Loeb at the start of the Rally of Portugal there was also Sebastien Ogier the some he too was forced to withdraw during the race.

WRC podium Rally Portugal 2022

1. Rovanperä / Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Evans / Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Sordo / Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)

WRC 2022 classification RALLY PORTUGAL

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3: 44’19.200 2 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 15,200 3 6 Dani Sordo

Candido Carrera Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2’17.300 4 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2’19.400 5 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2’37.800 6 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Hyundai i20 N Rally1 4’45.700 7 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Vincent Landais Ford Puma Rally1 5’52.100 8 42 Craig Breen

Paul Nagle Ford Puma Rally1 6’13.400 9 16 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Puma Rally1 8’09.600 10 26 Yohan Rossel

Valentin Sarreaud Citroën C3 Rally2 13’49.100 11 25 Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Maciek Szczepaniak Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15’56.000 12 27 Christopher Ingram

Craig Drew Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 19’43.600 13 45 Mikołaj Marczyk

Szymon Gospodarczyk Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 20’58.300 14 38 Armindo Araujo

Luís Ramalho Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 21’37.100 15 52 Ricardo Teodósio

José Teixeira Hyundai i20 N Rally2 21’49.300 16 49 Martin Prokop

Michal Ernst Ford Fiesta Rally2 23’13.600 17 66 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Ford Fiesta Rally3 29’14.000 18 44 Gus Greensmith

Jonas Andersson Ford Puma Rally1 33’53.000 19 67 Lauri Joona

Mikael Korhonen Ford Fiesta Rally3 34’55.100 20 79 Jonathan Rieu

Jules Escartefigue Citroën C3 Rally2 43’00.100 21 62 Frédéric Rosati

Stéphane Prévot Hyundai i20 N Rally2 45’26.900 22 81 Jean-Michel Raoux

Laurent Magat Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 47’16.600 23 53 Rakan Al-Rashed

Hugo Magalhaes Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 48’06.100 24 76 Laurent Battut

Eric Gressens Hyundai i20 R5 48’11.700 25 85 Anthony Fotia

Arnaud Dunand Renault Clio Rally4 49’23.500 26 77 Pauric Duffy

Jeff Case Hyundai i20 N Rally2 50’28.200 27 70 Robert Virves

Aleks Lesk Ford Fiesta Rally3 52’51.700 28 22 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Aleksandrov Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 55,10,100 29 64 Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz

Jordi Hereu Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 57’25.200 30 63 Fabrizio Arengi

Massimiliano Bosi Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 57,40,200 31 35 Fabrizio Zaldivar

Carlos del Barrio Hyundai i20 N Rally2 59’21.300 32 65 Jon Armstrong

Brian Hoy Ford Fiesta Rally3 1: 00’05.500 33 58 Paulo Caldeira

Ana Gonçalves Citroën C3 Rally2 1: 04’09.700 34 60 Francisco Teixeira

João Serôdio Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 04’49.900 35 30 Eerik Pietarinen

Antti Linnaketo Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 1: 05’15.600 36 78 Kees Burger

Teemu Arminen Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 06’08.200 37 46 José Pedro Fontes

Inês Bridge Citroën C3 Rally2 1: 13’14.700 38 110 Maxime Salin

David Salin Renault Clio Rally5 1: 17’27.400 39 36 Josh McErlean

James Fulton Hyundai i20 N Rally2 1: 18’02.100 40 84 Kaetanen

Sofia Mouta Ford Fiesta Rally3 1: 18’28.300 41 32 Erik Cais

Petr Těšínský Ford Fiesta Rally2 1: 21’13.400 42 28 Jan Solans

Rodrigo Sanjuan Citroën C3 Rally2 1: 21’58.800 43 109 Hélder Miranda

Hugo Pereira Renault Clio RS R3T 1: 32’02.100 44 59 Alexander Villanueva

José Murado Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 41’02.200 45 34 Bruno Bulacia

Marc Marti Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1: 41’53.000 Final classification of the Rally of Portugal WRC 2022

The podium of the Rally of Portugal WRC 2022

Video WRC Rally of Portugal 2022

Highlights WRC Rally of Portugal 2022 VIDEO

