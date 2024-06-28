Andreas Mikkelsen ends the morning lap of the first stage of Rally Poland at the top of the overall standings. This hasn’t happened in years, a sign of how many difficulties the Norwegian had to go through before finding himself today as the leader of the seventh event of the 2024 WRC.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver completed the morning perfectly, winning the 13.20 kilometer PS4 Olecko 1 and thus increasing his lead over his direct rivals.

Mikkelsen made good use of the best possible starting position to build a small advantage over the first of his rivals, the big surprise of the morning who bears the name and surname of Martins Sesks. The Latvian rookie, at the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1 not equipped with hybrid propulsion support, managed to complete the morning in second place overall, 7″4 behind the Norwegian.

Sesks, like Mikkelsen, also had a privileged starting position as he made his debut in the premier class of the WRC, but the driving he showed was surprising for the speed with which he became familiar with the Puma Rally1.

However, the fact that a car not equipped with a hybrid propulsion can go strong in that way against those which, instead, can have the device created and supplied by Compact Dynamics makes one think. Something that the FIA ​​will have to reflect on for the future, i.e. after the end of this regulation which will expire at the end of 2026.

Good morning for Elfyn Evans, third overall and 4″5 behind Sesks. The Welshman from Toyota Gazoo Racing preceded his teammate Kalle Rovanpera by 2″3 and the second Ford Puma Rally1 (but the first hybrid), that of Adrien Fourmaux, by 3″1.

The most important aspect for Evans, however, concerns his rivals. Ott Tanak, who shared second place in the World Championship with him before this rally, retired in today’s first test after hitting a deer. Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, is struggling to open the special stages, clearing the floor for those who enter after him, but also due to a problem with the handbrake which blocks all 4 wheels when it is activated.

The Belgian is seventh overall, ahead of only Takamoto Katsuta, who is also in difficulty due to a lack of experience in the Polish tests and lack of confidence with the car. Finally a good half day for Gregoire Munster. The Dutchman is sixth overall, just 8 tenths behind his teammate Fourmaux who precedes him.

In WRC2, Sami Pajari’s magic moment continues. The Finn, at the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, is in the lead with a 4.7″ advantage over Kajetan Kajetanowicz (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) and an 11.3″ margin over Nikolay Gryazin (Citroen C3 Rally2). Josh McErlean is just a step away from the class podium, fourth at 2.1″ from third place.

The morning lap of the first stage of the Rally Poland ends here. The drivers will now be able to use the Tyre Fitting Zone to change tyres and choose those for the afternoon lap, but they will not have access to the mid-day Service. They will be able to work on their cars, but without the help of the team. The rally will resume this afternoon with Special Stage 5, the 29.40-kilometre Stanczyki 2. The first car, namely the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, will enter the special at 14:05 Italian time.

WRC 2024 – Rally Poland – Standings after PS4