Thierry Neuville set the best time in Special Stage 3 of the Polish Rally, although the stage was canceled a few tens of minutes after the Belgian entered the test probably due to unsuitable behavior on the part of the large public gathered on the Wieliczki 1 of 12.90 kilometers.

The Belgian, who entered the test first, found a less hostile surface in this special stage so much so that he set the best time in 5’56″0, half a second faster than Elfyn Evans and 7 tenths faster than Adrien Fourmaux.

A turnaround compared to the long PS2 that we were able to appreciate at the start of the day, also considering the fourth time of Takamoto Katsuta at 3″5 from the Hyundai Motorsport driver.

In a test that could have given Neuville the opportunity to recover more positions, the World Championship leader had to be content with having overtaken Takamoto Katsuta, thus climbing to seventh place in the general classification of the Polish event.

Kalle Rovanpera, who should have been the fifth driver to enter the special, did not even enter practice, stopped by the stewards well after his starting time.

After a suspension period lasting a few minutes, the stewards decided to cancel the special and allow the drivers to complete it as a transfer to PS4, a test that will complete today’s morning lap before the stop and the Tyre Fitting Zone that will allow the drivers to choose the tyres for the afternoon lap.