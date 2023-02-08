Almost a month after the records set by Sébastien Ogier in the Monte-Carlo Rallye, the WRC is ready to restart its engines this week for the second round of the world championship. Contrary to the panorama of the French Riviera, this time it will be the frost and the snow of the Sweden to welcome the drivers, who will battle for victory with spectacular maneuvers in one of the most traditional and complex stages in the history of rallying. A nation already home to pre-season tests, the 18 scheduled tests will not see the presence of Ogier, who will return to the wheel of his Toyota only on the occasion of the Mexico Rally.

In this way, therefore, his place will be taken by the Japanese Takamoto Katsuta, with whom the three-time winner of the Swedish Rally shares the seat. In the list of winners of this test, Ogier is also the only non-Scandinavian to be part of the elite roll of honour, in which Swedish or Finnish pilots reign supreme. Speaking of the latter, the absence of the transalpine could prove to be an important assist for the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperäwinner of the last edition and excited to be able to enter the list of multiple winners, where Stig Blomqvist dominates alone with seven total successes, all obtained between the 70s and 80s.

To understand what this special snowy stage can offer, there will be two ways to attend the event as usual: in addition to WRC+ All Live subscribers, who will be able to follow all the scheduled races, the alternative will be live broadcasts on Sky Sport, and streaming on SkyGo and NOW TV. Specifically, four stages will be broadcast: in addition to the opening stage on Thursday afternoon, and the final Power Stage on Sunday, fans will be able to follow two other stages on Saturday 11 February, and more in detail the SS9 and the SS12. Next, the full program of the second round of the world championship.

WRC 2023, Sweden, the schedule

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY FEBRUARY 9 Shakedowns Hakmark 09:01 SS1 Umeå Sprint 1 19:05 Sky Sports F1 (207) FRIDAY 10 FEBRUARY SS2 Brattby 1 08:30 SS3 Sarsjoliden 1 09:31 SS4 Botsmark 1 11:03 SS5 Brattby 2 2:53 pm SS6 Sarsjoliden 2 3:54 pm SS7 Botsmark 2 5:26pm SS8 Umeå Sprint 2 19:05 SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11 SS9 Norrby 1 08:05 Sky Sports F1 (207) SS10 Kamsjön 1 08:56 SS11 Savar 1 10:41am SS12 Norrby 2 2.05pm Sky Sports F1 (207) SS13 Kamsjön 2 2:56 pm SS14 Savar 2 4:41 pm SS15 Umeå 1 18:05 SUNDAY FEBRUARY 12 SS16 Västervik 1 07:05 SS17 Västervik 2 10:05 Power Stage Umeå 2 12:18 Sky Sports F1 (207)