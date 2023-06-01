Welcome to Sardinia!

Almost a month after the spectacular dirt road of the Rally of Portugal, the WRC is once again in Europe and on the same type of terrain, but this time it lands on one of the most beautiful islands in the world and richest in history of this automotive category like there Sardinia. In fact, everything is ready for the most eagerly awaited event by Italian enthusiasts, who will be able to watch live the maneuvers of the most talented pilots in the world in the area of Olbiaalso one of the most technical of the calendar.

How to get there

We arrive in Italy with the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä fresh from his first victory of the season, which thanks to this success can also boast the conquest of the leadership of the championship 17 points ahead of the Estonian Ott Tänak. But pay attention to the entry-list of the Rally of Sardinia, which will see the return of Sebastien Ogier. The Frenchman, who is engaged part-time this year, will have the great objective not only of getting as close as possible to the top of the general classification, but also of becoming the pilot with the most successes in Sardinia. In case of victory, in fact, the eight-time world champion would surpass the record shared with his compatriot Sébastien Loeb, reaching five victories. Furthermore, for this appointment there will also be important news relating to live television. As usual, all the special stages and the power stage will be broadcast live and in streaming from the paid channel WRC+ LiveWhile Sky Sports will provide live broadcasts of the most important tests and the power stage also in streaming on Sky GO and Now TV. The special stages and the channels through which they will be broadcast will be Sky Sport F1 (for the single day of Thursday) and Sky Sport Arena, but the big news is inherent in the broadcast clear from the Raiwhich will ensure well 5 live rehearsals on Rai Sportsone of which, for the first time, on Rai 2.

Rally of Sardinia 2023, program and TV times

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 1 JUNE SS1 Olbia – Cabu Abbas 18:05 Rai Sport and Sky Sport F1 FRIDAY 2 JUNE SS2 Tantariles 1 8:40 SS3 Mount Lerno 1 9:30 SS4 Newfoundland 1 11:00 am SS5 Tantariles 2 2.15pm SS6 Mount Lerno 2 3:05 pm SS7 Newfoundland 2 4.35pm SATURDAY JUNE 3rd SS8 Coiluna-Loelle 1 8:05 Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena SS9 Filigosu 1 9:00 SS10 Erula – Tula 1 10:08 SS11 Temple Pausanias 1 11:22 SS12 Coiluna-Loelle 2 3:05 pm Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena SS13 Filigosu 2 4:00 pm SS14 Erula – Tula 2 5.30pm SS15 Temple Pausanias 2 6.40pm SUNDAY 4 JUNE SS16 Arzachena – Braniatogghiu 1 7:35 SS17 Sardinia 1 8:35 Rai 2 and Sky Sports Arena SS18 Arzachena – Braniatogghiu 2 10:10 Power Stage Sardinia 2 12:15 Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena See also Million Day extraction today 19 March 2023: live winning numbers

History

Posted for the first time in the calendar in 2004, the Rally d’Italia Sardegna has always remained on the program ever since, and this year reaches its 20th edition. Always organized by ACI, the Automobile Club of Italy decided twenty years ago to move the ‘blue’ headquarters from San Remo to Sardinia, mainly due to economic problems. The Ligurian locality in turn welcomed the WRC in a period included from 1973 to 2003, with the single exception of 1995, later becoming a stage valid for the Italian and intercontinental championship. Only five pilots, on the other hand, can boast more than one affirmation in Sardinia: in addition to the aforementioned Ogier and Loeb, three other pilots are still at two victories, all still active: Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Ott Tänak. Five other riders, all Scandinavian, complete the roll of honor with one success each: from the Norwegian Petter Solberg (first ever to win in Sardinia) to the Finns Marcus Grönholm, Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen and Mikko Hirvonen.