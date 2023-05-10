We arrive in Portugal

Everything is ready for the fifth round of the WRC championship, which will restart its engines this weekend on the occasion of the 56th edition of the Rally of Portugal. An appointment which, in addition to being one of the jewels in the crown of the history of the world championship, also represents one of the most complicated stages of the calendar, between technical and dirt tracks combined with the high temperatures of the northern part of the country.

We return to Europe for the second consecutive time, almost a month after Rally of Croatia. A test unfortunately marked on the eve of mourning for the passing of Craig Breen, who died in a terrible accident in the official tests and which initially seemed to reward Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai, at least until the latter’s mistake which opened the doors to victory to Elfyn Evans. A success that allowed the Welshman from Toyota to reach the top of the championship standings Sebastien Ogier, with the Frenchman not taking part in this weekend’s rally in full compliance with his part-time season schedule. Speaking of Toyota drivers, the standings of the reigning world champion shouldn’t be forgotten Kalle Rovanperäthird in the ranking but only distant a point from the leading duo. To underline then the return to the competition of James Fultonformer co-pilot of Breen who will continue his activity alongside Kris Meeke, promoted by Hyundai to replace the late Irish driver. As far as live television broadcasts are concerned, all 19 tests can be followed, by subscribing to a subscription, on WRC+ Live. Alternatively, six of these (including Sunday’s power stage) will be broadcast on the various channels Sky Sportsand streamed both on SkyGO what up NOW TV.

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 11 MAY Shakedowns Baltar 10am FRIDAY 12 MAY SS1 Lousã 1 9:05 SS2 Gois 1 11:05 SS3 Arganil 1 12:05 SS4 Lousã 2 2.35pm SS5 Gois 2 3.35pm SS6 Arganil 2 4.35pm SS7 Mortagua 18:05 SS8 Figueira da Foz 20:05 Sky Sports F1 (207) SATURDAY 12 MAY SS9 Vieira do Minho 1 8:35 Sky Sports F1 (207) SS10 Amaranth 1 10:05 SS11 Felgueiras 1 11:35 SS12 Vieira do Minho 2 4:05 pm SS13 amaranth 2 5.35pm SS14 Felgueiras 2 19:05 SS15 Lousada 20:05 Sky Sports F1 (207) SUNDAY 13 MAY SS16 Paredes 8:35 SS17 Fafe 1 9:35 Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports 1 (201) SS18 Cabeceiras de Basto 10:35 Power Stage fafe 2 1:15 pm Sky Sports Arena (204)

The first edition of the competition was held in 1967, but Rally de Portugal steadily entered the world championship from since 1973. Since then, barring a break in the mid-1990s and early 2000s (not counting the cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic), the rally has always remained on the calendar, and is still today recognized as one of the most spectacular and complex on the entire international scene. The last edition saw the success of Kalle Rovanperä, but the record for the most victories belongs to another Finn like Markus Allentied in this special classification with ogier with five seals each. To underline, in the list of multiple winners, also the name of Miki Biasonthree consecutive times on the top step of the podium from 1988 to 1990.