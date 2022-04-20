After a very long break from the last round in Sweden, which lasted almost two months, the WRC is finally ready to restart the engines this week in view of the Rally of Croatiascheduled from 21 to 24 April. The event, which coincides with the third round of the championship, will see the drivers compete in an area close to the capital Zagreb, already faced in 2021 for the first time in the history of the top international Rally category.

In this way, the hunt for the Finn starts again Kalle Rovamperä, currently at the top of the world championship standings also thanks to the victory achieved in the last stage in Sweden, which strengthened its advantage by 14 points over the Belgian Thierry Neuville, protagonist instead of a not entirely brilliant start to the season, and 19 points over Sebastien Loeb, in turn ready to return to the Rally of Portugal. The Frenchman, moreover, will inevitably be destined to be joined by one of his opponents in the roll of honor of the Slavic test, given the absence of him in this heat.

While waiting to see how history will evolve in Croatia, here is the program of the entire event, which will kick off with the shakedown on Thursday 21 April. To follow, the rest of the weekend will reserve a total of well 19 rounds, on completely different routes and surfaces from the last ones faced in Scandinavia, where the greatest difficulty lay in recording the best time with snow and ice. As already happened previously, the event will be broadcast entirely on the platform WRC +reserved for subscribers.

STAGE TRIAL SCHEDULE LIVE THURSDAY 21 APRIL Shakedown Medvegrad 9:00 am FRIDAY 22 APRIL SS1 Mali Lipovec – Grdancj 1 08:30 SS2 Stojdraga – Gornja Vas 1 09:25 SS3 Krasic – Vrskovac 1 10:15 SS4 Pecurkovo Brdo – Mreznicki Novaki 1 11:30 SS5 Mali Lipovec – Grdancj 2 15:00 SS6 Stojdraga – Gornja Vas 2 4:00 pm SS7 Krasic – Vrskovac 2 16:50 SS8 Pecurkovo Brdo – Mreznicki Novaki 2 18:00 23/04/22 SS9 Kostanjevac – Petrus VRH 1 07:40 SS10 Jaskovo – Mali Modrus Potrok 1 08:40 SS11 Platak 1 10:10 SS12 Vinski VRH – Duga Yield 1 11:30 live on Sky Sport Action SS13 Kostanjevac – Petrus VRH 2 15:15 SS14 Jaskovo – Mali Modrus Potrok 1 16:15 SS15 Platak 2 17:40 SS16 Vinski VRH – Duga Resa 2 7:00 pm live on Sky Sport Action 24/04/22 SS17 Trakoskan- Vrbno 1 07:20 SS18 Zagorska Sela – Kumrovec 1 08:30 live on Sky Sport Action SS19 Trakoskan – Vrbno 2 10:30 Power Stage Zagorska Sela – Kumrovec 2 1:00 pm live on Sky Sport Action