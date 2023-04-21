Third place in the general standings of the Croatian Rally plays the role of the wind vane: first it is in the hands of one driver, then, suddenly, it changes ownership. Not happy, he changes again by returning to those who already held it.

Ott Tanak authoritatively won stage 7 of Rally Croatia, Krašić – Vrškovac 2 of 11.11 kilometres, ahead of general classification leader Thierry Neuville by 3 tenths.

However, the Estonian from the M-Sport team wasn’t trying to gain second place on the Belgian from Hyundai Motorsport, but to retake third place which he had to give up in SS6 due to a mistake in the tire choice.

Tanak had chosen to enter the test with 2 Soft and 2 Full Wet tyres, i.e. for extreme wet conditions, but – excluding a few hundred meters made slightly slippery by light rain – the test turned out to be practically all dry.

So Ott found himself not only missing the chance to duel with Elfyn Evans for second place, but also losing third place to Esapekka Lappi. Thanks to the scratch scored in this stage, the first of his weekend, Tanak regained his position on the podium.

Be careful though, because Lappi remained in contact with his rival. There is just 1″5 between the two when there is only one round left at the end of the first stage of the fourth event of the 2023 World Rally Championship. Everything could still change.

The change of positions between Ott and Esapekka was the only noteworthy one in the Top 10, but it is not the only important news of the special. After having struggled a lot in the first two sessions of the afternoon, Thierry Neuville returned to do better than Elfyn Evans, responding to the attacks effectively.

As mentioned, the Belgian seized the second time of the special and did better than the Welshman by 4 tenths of a second. Not much, of course, but if you compare the gaps in such a short race, it’s an important signal, especially for the leader of the event standings and for Hyundai Motorsport.