The Monte Carlo Rally 2023which officially opened the new season of World Rally Championship WRCwas dominated by Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybridreigning World Rally Champion. The victory went to Sebastien Ogier who conquered one ninth victory record-breaking at the legendary event in front of his teammate Kalle Rovanperä. The Toyota duo in the Monte Carlo Rally held up Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Ott Tanak (Ford M-Sport).

Ogier won the Monte Carlo Rally for the ninth time

The French champion, as in 2022, will not participate in all the WRC appointments but only in some selected events at the wheel of the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid.

WRC Rally Monte Carlo 2023 results

The predominantly dry climate made the Monte Carlo Rally 2023 plus a absolute performance test usually, e Sebastien Ogier set the pace right from the start with five stage victories back-to-back opening up a half-minute lead into Friday’s lunchtime.

Rovanperä finished the Monte Carlo Rally in 2nd place

There GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid was fastest in the first 11 rounds of the season, her streak only ending on Saturday afternoon when Ogier was focused on management of its advantage.

Brought a lead of 16 seconds on Rovanperä on the final day, when he went on to claim his eighth and ninth stage victories of the weekend and finished with a winning margin of 18.8 seconds.

Neuville (Hyundai) completed the podium at the 2023 Monte Carlo Rally

Ogier’s 56th WRC victory is also the first for his co-driver Vincent Landais, in the second event since he began working with the up-and-coming French navigator at the end of last season. She was also there fifth victory in Monte Carlo for Toyota with a fifth different model.

Ott Tanak in 2023 runs in the WRC with the Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport

Behind Ogier the protagonists who will compete for the WRC 2023 World Title: Kalle Rovanperäthe reigning World Champion, Thierry Neuville, Elfyn Evans and Ott Tanak.

WRC podium Rally Monte Carlo 2023

1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20N Rally1)

WRC classification RALLY MONTE CARLO 2023

POS # CREW CAR WEATHER WITHDRAW 1 17 Sebastien Ogier

Vincent Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3:12’02.0 2 69 Kalle Rovanperä

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 18.8 3 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 44.6 4 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1’12.4 5 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 2’34.9 6 18 Takamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3’32.6 7 6 Dani Deaf

Candide Carrera Hyundai i20N Rally1 3’47.5 8 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 3’51.3 9 21 Yohan Rossel

Arnaud Dunand Citroën C3 Rally2 10’07.9 10 24 Nikolay Gryazin

Konstantin Alexandrov Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 10’08.4 11 34 Pepe Lopez

Borja Rosada Hyundai i20N Rally2 11’14.1 12 27 Erik Cais

Petr Teshinsky Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 11’33.8 13 20 Adrien Fourmaux

Alexandre Coria Ford Fiesta Rally2 11’59.8 14 23 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 12’18.6 15 28 Christopher Ingram

Craig Drew Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 13’10.1 16 26 Marcus Bulacia

Axel Coronado Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 14’48.4 17 25 Gregoire Munster

Louis Louka Ford Fiesta Rally2 14’52.9 18 22 Stéphane Lefebvre

Andy Malfoy Citroën C3 Rally2 15’43.9 19 37 Francois Delecour

Sabrina de Castelli Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 16’10.6 20 35 Alejandro Cachon

Alejandro López Fernández Citroën C3 Rally2 16’48.8 21 52 Matteo Gamba

Nicholas Gonella Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 19’57.2 22 36 Mauro Honey

Luca Beltrame Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 20’44.6 23 59 Bruno Riberi

Florian Haut-Labourdette Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 23’41.4 24 9 Jourdan Serderidis

Frederic Miclotte Ford Puma Rally1 26’50.2 25 49 Christian Merli

Marco Zortea Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 27’00.7 26 53 Alessandro Gino

Daniel Michi Citroën C3 Rally2 28’02.0 27 39 Johannes Keferbock

Ilka Minor Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 28’22.0 28 54 Philippe Baffoun

Charlyne Quartini Citroën C3 Rally2 29’48.0 29 57 Luc Pistachi

Laëtitia Authier Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 30’40.1 30 67 Loïc Panagiotis

Caroline Goddi Alpine A110 Rally RGT 32’30.0 31 58 Romain Haut-Labourdette

Fabien Tardito Skoda Fabia R5 33’26.4 32 76 Mickaël Prévalet

Jofrey Courtet Peugeot 208 Rally4 34’09.2 33 40 Lorenzo Bontempelli

John Pina Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 35’22.3 34 56 Jean-Charles Albertini

Patrick Chiappe Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 36’33.8 35 46 Simone Niboli

Battista Brunetti Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 37’00.6 36 78 Ghjuvanni Rossi

Maxime Martini Peugeot 208 Rally4 37’51.8 37 61 Zoltán László

Gabor Zsiros Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 38’11.6 38 66 David Ferraro

Michelle Corneglio Alpine A110 Rally RGT 40’01.7 39 64 Eric Royer

Gilbert Francois Dini Alpine A110 Rally RGT 40’01.7 40 55 Yanis Desangles

Nicolas Theron Skoda Fabia R5 41’15.6 41 45 Silvano Patera

Stephen Tiraboschi Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 42’17.8 42 73 Massimiliano Pedala

Denis Piceno Opel Corsa Rally4 43’22.2 43 68 Wolfgang Irlacher

Elke Irlacher Peugeot 208 Rally4 43’30.2 44 74 Matteo Fontana

Alessandro Arnaboldi Peugeot 208 Rally4 43’42.3 45 32 William Creighton

Liam Reagan Hyundai i20N Rally2 45’16.0 46 84 Nicolas Ressegaire

Marina Micheli Renault Clio Rally5 48’12.8 47 82 Jérémy Prat

Yves Semete Renault Clio Rally5 48’40.6 48 47 Philip Marchino

Peter Elijah Skoda Fabia R5 49’56.4 49 80 Jerome Aymard

Sandrine Aymard Renault Clio RS R3T 55’06.3 50 87 Julien Charnay

Maxime Gomez Renault Clio Rally5 55’32.1 51 71 Baudouin Baugé

Nicolas Blanc Peugeot 208 Rally4 56’50.8 52 48 Fabrizio Arengi

Massimiliano Bosi Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo 57’28.5 53 75 Sebastian Ciato

Andrea Budoia Peugeot 208 Rally4 57’28.7 54 79 Gilles Michellier

Christophe Richard Peugeot 208 Rally4 57’32.9 55 83 Lillian Vialle

Manuel Ghirardello Renault Clio Rally5 58’38.0 56 50 Henk Vossen

Annemieke Hulzebos Ford Fiesta R5 1:02’03.8 57 31 Josh McErlean

John Rowan Hyundai i20N Rally2 1:03’43.1 58 85 Christophe Berard

Christophe Bernabo Renault Clio Rally5 1:05’31.2 59 38 Olivier Burri

Anderson Levratti Hyundai i20N Rally2 1:11’03.9 60 60 Pierre Tanci

Sebastien Malet Skoda Fabia R5 1:20’39.3 61 41 Daniel Alonso

Adrian Perez Citroën C3 Rally2 1:22’33.1 62 81 Jean Paul Palmero

Matthias Pastorino Peugeot 208 Rally4 1:24’25.2 63 72 Jérémie Mallard

Alexis Marest-Ceccaldi Ford Fiesta R2T 1:27’22.7 64 77 George Marazzato

Elisa Sommariva Peugeot 208 R2 1:32’23.0 65 65 Gregory Fontalba

Stephan Hermet Alpine A110 Rally RGT 1:35’23.0 66 86 Marc Dessi

Pamela Dessi Renault Clio Rally5 1:41’22.6 67 70 Gregory Dal

Herve Dubreuil Peugeot 208 Rally4 1:52’28.7 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Nicolas Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 SS17: Mechanical 44 Frederic Rosati

Philippe Marchetto Hyundai i20N Rally2 SS17: Mechanical 29 Sean Johnston

Alexander Kihurani Citroën C3 Rally2 SS16: Accident 42 Eamonn Boland

Michael Joseph Citroën C3 Rally2 SS15: Withdrawn 63 Richard Frau

Stephane Marquez Alpine A110 Rally RGT SS11: Rolled 51 Jonathan Hirschi

Michael Volluz Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 SS9: Fire 62 Pierre Pergola

Fabrice Corona Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 SS4: Accident 30 Sami Pajari

Enni Mälkönen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 Final classification Monte Carlo Rally 2023

Video highlights Monte Carlo Rally WRC 2023

