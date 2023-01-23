The Monte Carlo Rally 2023which officially opened the new season of World Rally Championship WRCwas dominated by Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybridreigning World Rally Champion. The victory went to Sebastien Ogier who conquered one ninth victory record-breaking at the legendary event in front of his teammate Kalle Rovanperä. The Toyota duo in the Monte Carlo Rally held up Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Ott Tanak (Ford M-Sport).
The French champion, as in 2022, will not participate in all the WRC appointments but only in some selected events at the wheel of the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid.
WRC Rally Monte Carlo 2023 results
The predominantly dry climate made the Monte Carlo Rally 2023 plus a absolute performance test usually, e Sebastien Ogier set the pace right from the start with five stage victories back-to-back opening up a half-minute lead into Friday’s lunchtime.
There GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid was fastest in the first 11 rounds of the season, her streak only ending on Saturday afternoon when Ogier was focused on management of its advantage.
Brought a lead of 16 seconds on Rovanperä on the final day, when he went on to claim his eighth and ninth stage victories of the weekend and finished with a winning margin of 18.8 seconds.
Ogier’s 56th WRC victory is also the first for his co-driver Vincent Landais, in the second event since he began working with the up-and-coming French navigator at the end of last season. She was also there fifth victory in Monte Carlo for Toyota with a fifth different model.
Behind Ogier the protagonists who will compete for the WRC 2023 World Title: Kalle Rovanperäthe reigning World Champion, Thierry Neuville, Elfyn Evans and Ott Tanak.
WRC podium Rally Monte Carlo 2023
1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Rovanpera/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3. Neuville/Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20N Rally1)
WRC classification RALLY MONTE CARLO 2023
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|WEATHER
|WITHDRAW
|1
|17
|Sebastien Ogier
Vincent Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|3:12’02.0
|2
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|18.8
|3
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|44.6
|4
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1’12.4
|5
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|2’34.9
|6
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|3’32.6
|7
|6
|Dani Deaf
Candide Carrera
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|3’47.5
|8
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|3’51.3
|9
|21
|Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|10’07.9
|10
|24
|Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Alexandrov
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|10’08.4
|11
|34
|Pepe Lopez
Borja Rosada
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|11’14.1
|12
|27
|Erik Cais
Petr Teshinsky
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|11’33.8
|13
|20
|Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|11’59.8
|14
|23
|Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|12’18.6
|15
|28
|Christopher Ingram
Craig Drew
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|13’10.1
|16
|26
|Marcus Bulacia
Axel Coronado
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|14’48.4
|17
|25
|Gregoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|14’52.9
|18
|22
|Stéphane Lefebvre
Andy Malfoy
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|15’43.9
|19
|37
|Francois Delecour
Sabrina de Castelli
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|16’10.6
|20
|35
|Alejandro Cachon
Alejandro López Fernández
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|16’48.8
|21
|52
|Matteo Gamba
Nicholas Gonella
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|19’57.2
|22
|36
|Mauro Honey
Luca Beltrame
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|20’44.6
|23
|59
|Bruno Riberi
Florian Haut-Labourdette
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|23’41.4
|24
|9
|Jourdan Serderidis
Frederic Miclotte
|Ford Puma Rally1
|26’50.2
|25
|49
|Christian Merli
Marco Zortea
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|27’00.7
|26
|53
|Alessandro Gino
Daniel Michi
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|28’02.0
|27
|39
|Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|28’22.0
|28
|54
|Philippe Baffoun
Charlyne Quartini
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|29’48.0
|29
|57
|Luc Pistachi
Laëtitia Authier
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|30’40.1
|30
|67
|Loïc Panagiotis
Caroline Goddi
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|32’30.0
|31
|58
|Romain Haut-Labourdette
Fabien Tardito
|Skoda Fabia R5
|33’26.4
|32
|76
|Mickaël Prévalet
Jofrey Courtet
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|34’09.2
|33
|40
|Lorenzo Bontempelli
John Pina
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|35’22.3
|34
|56
|Jean-Charles Albertini
Patrick Chiappe
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|36’33.8
|35
|46
|Simone Niboli
Battista Brunetti
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|37’00.6
|36
|78
|Ghjuvanni Rossi
Maxime Martini
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|37’51.8
|37
|61
|Zoltán László
Gabor Zsiros
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|38’11.6
|38
|66
|David Ferraro
Michelle Corneglio
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|40’01.7
|39
|64
|Eric Royer
Gilbert Francois Dini
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|40’01.7
|40
|55
|Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron
|Skoda Fabia R5
|41’15.6
|41
|45
|Silvano Patera
Stephen Tiraboschi
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|42’17.8
|42
|73
|Massimiliano Pedala
Denis Piceno
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|43’22.2
|43
|68
|Wolfgang Irlacher
Elke Irlacher
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|43’30.2
|44
|74
|Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|43’42.3
|45
|32
|William Creighton
Liam Reagan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|45’16.0
|46
|84
|Nicolas Ressegaire
Marina Micheli
|Renault Clio Rally5
|48’12.8
|47
|82
|Jérémy Prat
Yves Semete
|Renault Clio Rally5
|48’40.6
|48
|47
|Philip Marchino
Peter Elijah
|Skoda Fabia R5
|49’56.4
|49
|80
|Jerome Aymard
Sandrine Aymard
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|55’06.3
|50
|87
|Julien Charnay
Maxime Gomez
|Renault Clio Rally5
|55’32.1
|51
|71
|Baudouin Baugé
Nicolas Blanc
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|56’50.8
|52
|48
|Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|57’28.5
|53
|75
|Sebastian Ciato
Andrea Budoia
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|57’28.7
|54
|79
|Gilles Michellier
Christophe Richard
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|57’32.9
|55
|83
|Lillian Vialle
Manuel Ghirardello
|Renault Clio Rally5
|58’38.0
|56
|50
|Henk Vossen
Annemieke Hulzebos
|Ford Fiesta R5
|1:02’03.8
|57
|31
|Josh McErlean
John Rowan
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|1:03’43.1
|58
|85
|Christophe Berard
Christophe Bernabo
|Renault Clio Rally5
|1:05’31.2
|59
|38
|Olivier Burri
Anderson Levratti
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|1:11’03.9
|60
|60
|Pierre Tanci
Sebastien Malet
|Skoda Fabia R5
|1:20’39.3
|61
|41
|Daniel Alonso
Adrian Perez
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1:22’33.1
|62
|81
|Jean Paul Palmero
Matthias Pastorino
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|1:24’25.2
|63
|72
|Jérémie Mallard
Alexis Marest-Ceccaldi
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|1:27’22.7
|64
|77
|George Marazzato
Elisa Sommariva
|Peugeot 208 R2
|1:32’23.0
|65
|65
|Gregory Fontalba
Stephan Hermet
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|1:35’23.0
|66
|86
|Marc Dessi
Pamela Dessi
|Renault Clio Rally5
|1:41’22.6
|67
|70
|Gregory Dal
Herve Dubreuil
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|1:52’28.7
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|SS17: Mechanical
|44
|Frederic Rosati
Philippe Marchetto
|Hyundai i20N Rally2
|SS17: Mechanical
|29
|Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|SS16: Accident
|42
|Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|SS15: Withdrawn
|63
|Richard Frau
Stephane Marquez
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|SS11: Rolled
|51
|Jonathan Hirschi
Michael Volluz
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|SS9: Fire
|62
|Pierre Pergola
Fabrice Corona
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|SS4: Accident
|30
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
