The first day of competition at the Mexico Rally went on file with a Hyundai in front of everyone. It is that of Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm, good at exploiting the perfect starting position to hoist themselves into the positions that count and successfully fight for the first provisional position.

The Finnish crew of Hyundai Motorsport also won one of the two show trials that completed the first Mexican stage, the 3.53 kilometer Las Dunas Superspecial 1, ahead of the sister car of Thierry Neuville and the surprising Skoda Fabia by 2.6 seconds RS Rally2 by Oliver Solberg.

At this juncture, Sébastien Ogier lost some ground from Lappi, slipping to 6″9 behind in the general classification. In the last race, however, Ogier recovered a few tenths even though he didn’t set a noteworthy time, reducing the margin to 5″ 3.

In SS10, the Distrito Leon Mx of just 1.30 kilometres, the best time was again achieved by a Hyundai i20 N Rally1, that of Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera, good at beating Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville by a few tenths.

After the first day of competition, Lappi and Ogier are fighting for success. 5″3 is the small margin between them, a symptom that Saturday will be a day that will have a considerable impact on the progress of the third event of the 2023 WRC.

A fight for the lowest step of the podium ignites, even unexpectedly. After the problem with a tire that stopped Dani Sordo in SS7, everything seemed to have decided in favor of Elfyn Evans, but Thierry Neuville seems to disagree at all.

In the afternoon lap, the Belgian changed his pace and managed to partially reduce the margin that separated him from the Toyota driver. This has now dropped below 10 seconds (it was over 15″ after morning practice) and settled at 9″7.

If the 34-year-old from Sankt Vith manages to keep the same pace on Saturday too, then Evans will really have to make an extra effort to try and bring home an important podium for his season. In fact, we recall that Evans’ last success dates back to the 2021 Rally Finland.

Kalle Rovanpera, on the other hand, suffered a lot from the starting position in the Friday specials. Although he could enter after the leader of the World Championship Ott Tanak, the surface has not proved to be good enough to allow him to take advantage of a good grip. For this reason he was unable to defend himself from Neuville’s attacks during the day and finished the stage 20 seconds behind the Belgian.

As for M-Sport, Ott Tanak remains the only driver of the British team in the race, but now 14 minutes behind Lappi and is well out of the points after the turbo failure that occurred in PS3.

In WRC2 the duel for the first position has reopened, with Gus Greensmith always in the first place in the category, but now with an advantage of 8″5 over the first of his pursuers: Adrien Fourmaux. After a moment of difficulty, the Frenchman of M-Sport he changed his pace and managed to get close to the British rider, his former teammate.

The third position of the reigning champion Emil Lindholm is solid, but the Finnish of TokSport finds himself 18 seconds behind the second position. It will be difficult to see him fight for victory again this weekend.

The second stage of the Mexico Rally will start on Saturday with Special Stage 11, the 14.82 km Ibarrilla 1. The first car will enter the test at 15:13 Italian time.