Thierry Neuville does not give up. The Belgian, after losing 1″7 in SS21 due to the passage of a couple of dogs in front of him, made up for the lost time with interest and clearly reopened the fight for second place.

While there is no doubt now who will be the winner of Rally Mexico, the situation regarding second place is uncertain to say the least. The Hyundai Motorsport Belgian won SS22, the 12.61-kilometre San Diego, significantly narrowing his gap from second place.

Evans had to stop during the transfer between SS21 and SS22. According to what Neuville said at the end of the test, the Welshman was working on a suspension, which was probably damaged in the test that just ended.

The Toyota driver gritted his teeth, but now his lead has dropped to 2.7s with only the Power Stage left, which will define not only the winner, but also the podium and the points zone of the third round of the WRC.

Ott Tanak, meanwhile, earned another Top 10 position by overtaking Kajetan Kajetanowicz. Now the Estonian of M-Sport has climbed to ninth place, but it will be impossible for him to gain more because Oliver Solberg, the driver who precedes him, has more than 2 minutes of advantage.

In WRC2 Skoda and TokSport are preparing to celebrate a sensational hat-trick, with Gus Greensmith close to success ahead of the reigning champion Emil Lindholm and Oliver Solberg.