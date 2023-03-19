Thierry Neuville continues to have Elfyn Evans in his sights and the silhouette of the Welshman’s GR Yaris Rally1 is getting bigger and closer with each passing test.

In fact, the Belgian won SS17, Derramadero 2 of 21.70 kilometres, gnawing another 2″6 off Evans. In the following, the splendid show stage between earth, sand and rocks, the Hyundai driver took away another tenths, reaching 4 “8 from his rival and, therefore, also from second place.

The test has thus further opened up the challenge for the place of honour, because victory seems increasingly to be in the hands of Sébastien Ogier.

The French Toyota Racing driver is managing his advantage over his direct rivals very well, also allowing himself to lose a few seconds in the two tests so as not to take unnecessary risks.

Kalle Rovanpera returns to the top positions in the special, second just a tenth from the winner of SS18, Ott Tanak, who has returned to being competitive in flashes but always too far from the Top 10.

There are just under two minutes between the Estonian and tenth place, currently held by Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

As for WRC2, Gus Greensmith managed to extend his lead over his first and only rival, Adrien Fourmaux. The Briton from team TokSport built a margin of 33″1 over his first and only rival.

However, the M-Sport team rider will have to beware of the return of Emil Lindholm, now only 4″6 away from him after a good comeback during the afternoon.