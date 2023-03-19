Saturday’s afternoon lap of Rally Mexico kicked off with a canceled special stage, SS15, but also with a stunning solo from Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais.

In SS16, the crew made up of the 8-time world champion and the young navigator set a superb time in SS16, El Mosquito 2 of 22.56 kilometres, inflicting very heavy gaps on everyone.

Thanks to a time of 14’24″8, Ogier put everyone behind him. First of all Thierry Neuville, second in qualifying but well behind him by 8″1. This result extended Ogier’s lead to 32″4 in the general classification.

However, it is now clear that the Belgian from Hyundai Motorsport is focused on another Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, that of Elfyn Evans. The Welshman did 2 tenths worse than his rival, so he can now count on a margin of 8″5 over Neuville.

The two are battling it out in tenths, with Neuville appearing to have a slightly better pace than his rival. But second place, at least for now, remains in Evans’ hands.

Kalle Rovanpera now seems resigned to occupy the fourth position. In this round too he lost time compared to those preceding him in the general classification and the seconds which separate him from the podium rose to 37″5.

Gus Greensmith continues to extend his lead over rivals in WRC2. The Briton of the TokSport team signed the best time, ahead of Adrien Fourmaux, the first of his rivals, by a few tenths.

The Frenchman of M-Sport is now almost 20 seconds off the leader of the class, but as partial consolation he can consider his second place out of danger: Emil Lindholm is in fact third at 18″3 from him.