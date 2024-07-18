Rally Latvia, the new event of the 2024 season, will start this evening with the first of the 20 special stages scheduled for this weekend. Meanwhile, this morning the crews and teams were able to make the final set-up adjustments to the cars in the Shakedown held on the 3.58 route called Cimdenieki.

Toyota was expected to be on its favourite surface for the second consecutive event, but on the test stage it was the Hyundai i20 Ns of the two regular drivers that ruled the roost.

Ott Tanak showed he is fully recovered from his accident in last week’s test rally by setting the fastest time on the second of two runs. The 2019 world champion stopped the clock at 1’33″6, three tenths quicker than teammate Thierry Neuville, credited with a 1’22″9 also set on the second of two runs.

The championship leader also came close to going off the road in his first pass. On a fast left-hand bend, his i20 N Rally1 lost grip (the surface had not yet been cleared by passing cars) and ended up sliding towards the outside, where there was a ditch.

Neuville and Wydaeghe ended up inside with two wheels, but kept up speed and emerged a few metres later but after having disintegrated two ‘anticut’ rods positioned to prevent cuts by the drivers. The i20 N number 11 suffered only some superficial damage to the splitter, allowing Neuville to continue the test without problems.

Third time for the first of the 4 official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, that of Takamoto Katsuta, just a tenth behind the time of Neuville who preceded him. At 3 tenths from the Japanese is the first Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, that of Martins Sesks. The home driver signed his time on the third lap, but it is his debut on a hybrid Rally1 after having driven it in the Top 5 at the Rally Poland, but without the help of the hybrid.

Completing the Top 5 is Elvyn Evans’ GR Yaris Rally1, Neuville’s closest pursuer in the Drivers’ Championship. Behind him are the other official Yaris, those of the returning Sébastien Ogier and the two-time reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Not a brilliant start for Esapekka Lappi with the third Hyundai, but the Finn needs to regain confidence with the car after several months of absence at the wheel of the Rally1 of Alzenau. Also in the shade are the official Ford Puma Rally1 of M-Sport, with Gregoire Munster ninth and Adrien Fourmaux only 13th.

Rally Latvia will start this evening with Special Stage 1, the 11.13-kilometer Bikernieki Track, so not a show stage. The first car, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 number 11 of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, will enter the stage at 19:05 Italian time.