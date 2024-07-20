As expected, Toyota went on the attack again. In the first two special stages of the second leg of Rally Latvia, Kalle Rovanpera and Sébastien Ogier changed gear to try to give the Japanese manufacturer a one-two.

The two-time world champion, already leader of the general classification of the Latvian rally, won both special stages, namely the 18.87-kilometre PS9 Pilskalns and the 17.52-kilometre PS10 Snepele, significantly increasing his lead over his closest pursuers.

After a great first day of racing, Martins Sesks seems unable to maintain the pace shown yesterday. This morning, in just 2 stages, he almost doubled his gap to Rovanpera, which became 29″2. Not bad, considering we are talking about a rookie at the wheel of a Rally1 hybrid.

Yet his second place is more than the danger. Sébastien Ogier has set his sights on second place, moving to 3.5 seconds from the second place still in the hands of the Latvian driver of M-Sport. In the next 2 races Ogier will attack the second place: we will see if Sesks will try to resist or will be content to defend the podium.

Behind the top three, the furious battle for fourth place continues between Takamoto Katsuta, Ott Tanak and Adrien Fourmaux. The Estonian Hyundai Motorsport driver immediately regained a position after losing two in the final test yesterday evening due to a brake problem. Fourmaux, like Sesks, seems to suffer from the tests of the morning lap, while Katsuta is in an open fight with the 2019 world champion. Between the two there is just half a second in favor of the Toyota standard bearer.

Important change in the lower levels of the Top 10. Thierry Neuville gained one position on Gregoire Munster and climbed to eighth position. An overtaking that may seem irrelevant, instead has a concrete importance, considering that Elfyn Evans – the first of the rivals for the title – is only seventh, one position ahead of him in the general classification.

As for WRC2, the impression is that Oliver Solberg has started to manage the half-minute advantage he has over Mikko Heikkila. The Norwegian is no longer looking for the category scratch, but is limiting himself to taking few risks and getting to the finish line of the tests. In the meantime, Sami Pajari has started chasing his compatriot Heikkila in an attempt to grab an important second place for the championship standings.