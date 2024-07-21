Mission accomplished. Ott Tanak takes another stage win, this time on Special Stage 19 of Rally Latvia, and in doing so he joins Sébastien Ogier at the top of the Super Sunday standings, which award extra points after those already awarded at the end of yesterday’s stage.

The Estonian Hyundai Motorsport driver finished just 3 tenths ahead of Kalle Rovanpera, leader of the event’s overall standings, and 9 tenths ahead of Sébastien Ogier, his rival for the day’s standings.

Now Tanak and the 8-time world champion are tied: whoever closes the Power Stage in front will get more points guaranteed both by the race and by Super Sunday. In short, a decisive stage to say the least, especially for the 37-year-old Estonian’s hopes of getting back into the title fight.

Tanak, however, could even land a triple blow, because in this test Martins Sesks made a mistake by going long in a braking point. This caused him to lose several seconds and forced OIt back into the fight for third place in the general classification. The two are now separated by 4″6.

Also worth mentioning are some technical problems on the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrids of Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. Both are in trouble and this has allowed Thierry Neuville to advance 2 positions in the Super Sunday, finding himself fifth on equal terms with the Frenchman from M-Sport. Sesks’ mistake also helps the World Championship leader to take home a probable extra point that will help him maintain the lead even at the end of such a complicated event for him and for Hyundai.