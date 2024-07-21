Ott Tanak began to get the hang of it on the Power Stage. On Rally Latvia’s 13.34km Mazilmaja 1 Special Stage 18, the Estonian Hyundai Motorsport driver set the fastest time, beating Sébastien Ogier by 1.2sec.

Tanak stopped the clock at 7’09″0, doing a dress rehearsal on the course that will also be the scene of the test in which extra points for the championship will be distributed.

The Toyotas, in truth, were all very close to the number 8 Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Speaking of Ogier, Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans also set interesting times, both finishing very close to Ogier and occupying third and fourth positions in the stage.

Due to the nature of the surface of this stage, Thierry Neuville found it much more difficult, not going beyond the seventh fastest time overall. He was also preceded by the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrids of Adrien Fourmaux and Martins Sesks.

Even slower are Takamoto Katsuta, Esapekka Lappi and Gregoire Munster, who do not seem to have any ambitions for the rankings on this Sunday which guarantees further points valid for the World Championship.

As for the Super Sunday standings, Sébastien Ogier remains ahead of Ott Tanak with a very small margin, just 9 tenths of a second. Kalle Rovanpera is 2″2 behind Ogier, while Elfyn Evans has moved up to fourth, 8″6 behind. Fifth place for Martins Sesks, 4 tenths behind the Welshman, while Thierry Neuville still has 1 tenth of a margin over Adrien Fourmaux. The two are fighting for sixth and seventh place.

The first morning lap ends here. We remind you that the two tests carried out this morning will be repeated in the late morning as a second lap. Special Stage 19, which will be held on the 18.70-kilometer Krogzemji course, will start at 10:55 Italian time.