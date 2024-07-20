Rally Latvia continues to be the stage for the show put on by Toyota Gazoo Racing, more precisely by Kalle Rovanpera and Sébastien Ogier.

The two-time world champion started the afternoon by winning the 10.09km PS13 Podnieki, further solidifying his lead. He edged out another 2.6s ahead of Sébastien Ogier, who was second in the event and in the overall standings at 37.4s.

Good response for Martins Sesks, third at 2″8 from Rovanpera, good at defending himself from Ott Tanak’s attacks at least in the first test, because the PS14 was the scene of a tragicomic event from a sporting point of view.

Elfyn Evans made a mistake on a right-hand bend, running wide and hitting several advertising hoardings, including a very large one for the manufacturer he drives for.

Ott Tanak, while he was trying to set the provisional best time, was literally hit by the Toyota advertising billboard which obscured his view, having completely enveloped the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

At that point the race direction had no choice but to interrupt the special, allowing Tanak to remove the sign and get back on the road towards SS15. Now most of the drivers, that is, all those who had not yet completed the stage, will be assigned a time to continue the race.