Ott Tanak regains what he lost in yesterday’s final stage. The Estonian Hyundai motorsport driver won Special Stage 11 of Rally Latvia, the 23.04-kilometer Ivande, returning to fourth place in the overall standings.

Tanak, who started sixth this morning, first overtook Adrien Fourmaux before closing the gap to Takamoto Katsuta and overtaking him in this test, beating him by 2.7 seconds. There are now 2.2 seconds between him and the Japanese Toyota Gazoo Racing driver.

If Tanak’s overtaking has a certain value for the rally standings and, in projection, also for the World Championship, Sébastien Ogier’s overtaking can only please Toyota in terms of the Manufacturers’ World Championship.

The 8-time world champion set the third fastest time on the special, 3.5 seconds slower than Tanak. Martins Sesks, however, was much slower than him, finishing 7.2 seconds behind the leader on the special and 3.7 seconds behind Ogier. This moved the champion from Gap up to second place, giving Toyota Gazoo Racing a virtual one-two.

Ogier, however, almost threw his race away on the very last corner of the stage. On a fast right-hander, Ogier lost the rear of his GR Yaris Rally1, ending up with 2 wheels – the rear ones – in the ditch on the outside of the corner itself. After a few dozen meters spent trying to recover the car, Séb succeeded in his attempt, thus closing the stage, but with a considerable thrill.

Kalle Rovanpera, after two consecutive scratch, did not take any risks, starting to manage his margin on his new rival. Between him and his teammate Ogier there are 33″4.

After Thierry Neuville overtook Gregoire Munster, Elfyn Evans set his sights on trying to catch up with and overtake Adrien Fourmaux to steal more points from his rival for the Drivers’ world title.

Evans set the fifth fastest time of the stage, beating the Frenchman from M-Sport by 1.1 seconds. Fourmaux’s advantage has now shrunk to 5.9 seconds with just one special stage remaining on the morning lap of this second leg.