A breath of fresh air is sweeping the WRC and no, it is not the uncertain weather that could unleash itself on Latvia. Martins Sesks, after showing interesting things at Rally Poland, has today signed the first two stage victories of his career in the WRC.

The M-Sport driver, enjoying the best possible starting position, first won SS3 of Rally Latvia, then repeated the feat in Special Stage 4, the 17.86-kilometre Andumi.

In the only passage on the test provided for by this year’s course, the home idol stopped the clock at 9’12″5, a time just 1 tenth faster than that of Kalle Rovanpera, but enough to take home the second scratch of his career.

Beyond the great satisfaction of seeing himself competitive in a rally that has World Championship validity, Sesks has also reduced his gap from the top of the event. Now Rovanpera still commands the operations, but with a margin of 3″2 on Sesks, his main rival in this first stage.

Sébastien Ogier, in reality, does not seem to have any intention of giving up the fight for success. He is 7″5 behind his teammate and the feeling of still being able to have his say is in the air.

Hyundai Motorsport is instead relying on Ott Tanak, the best driver on fast dirt. The Estonian is fourth, 6.2 seconds off the podium and 5 seconds behind Takamoto Katsuta, fifth. Elfyn Evans is just outside the Top 5, but behind him Adrien Fourmaux has become a threat, recovering very well after a poor start to the day.

Evans will have to try to manage the narrow advantage of 3 tenths over the Frenchman of M-Sport, but the better starting position in the hands of the latter could change the balance of power and the standings in the afternoon lap.

If Tanak is in the top positions without shining, the other Hyundai Motorsport drivers are experiencing an ordeal. Esapekka Lappi is unable to find confidence with the i20 N Rally1 on a surface, at least in theory, suited to him. Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, must open all the tests and on such a surface it is a significant sporting handicap.

The Finn is eighth, while the leader of the World Championship is actually last among the Rally1 – tenth – just overtaken by Gregoire Munster by 2 tenths of a second in the general classification. For both it is expected to be an afternoon-Calvary, if things, somehow, do not have a turn.

WRC2 is under the hegemony of a back-to-form Oliver Solberg. The Norwegian from Skoda is leading with a margin of 23″8 over Mikko Heikkila, the first of the pursuers, after just 4 stages. Josh McErlean occupies third position and is always fighting for second place with Heikkila: the two are separated by 2″9. Sami Pajari, winner of the last 2 events, is fourth at 6″8 from the podium.

The morning lap of the first leg of Rally Latvia ends here. The drivers will now be able to rely on the Tyre Fitting Zone to choose the tyres to take with them during the afternoon lap, but they will not have the mid-day Service at their disposal. The afternoon lap will resume with PS5, the 4.99-kilometre Milzkalne 2. The first car will enter the test at 13:30 Italian time.