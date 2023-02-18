A few hours after the renewal of the agreement that will keep the Acropolis Rally on the WRC calendar until at least 2025, here is the announcement of an important novelty in view of the next World Rally season.

Rally Latvia will enter the WRC calendar starting from next season, thus being promoted by the ERC to the World Championship. Good news, because it is one of the toughest events on dirt and this could lead to an increase in the show.

The event will cover a large part of the Latvian territory: starting from the city of Riga and Liepaja, the cars will also visit the regions of Talsi, Tukums, Kuldiga and Dienvidkurzeme.

Of course, as of today, there is only Rally Latvia entry in the upcoming calendar. It is not yet clear which event will have to make room for him, but it is possible that it could be Rally Estonia, even if only alternating with the Latvian event. To date, however, there are no confirmations even as regards the period in which it will be placed.

“It has always been our aim to keep at least one slot in the WRC calendar to allow an event to move from ERC to WRC,” said Peter Thul, Senior Director of Sport at WRC Promoter.

“The fact that Tet Rally Latvia is the first to be granted this slot is clear recognition of its sporting and promotional excellence and the Latvian government’s commitment to the rally.”

“This decision underlines the strategic importance of the Baltic regions for the WRC. We have a long-standing relationship with television partner TV3 and look forward to expanding cooperation with them for the 2024 event.”

“This, together with our ever-expanding network of over 50 broadcasters in more than 150 countries, makes the WRC one of the most watched motor racing championships on the planet.”

As for next season’s calendar, the FIA ​​and the WRC promoters are working to try to introduce new rallies in strategic locations around the world such as Saudi Arabia – home to the Dakar for some years now – and the United States .