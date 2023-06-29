Event organizers revealed yesterday that a new asphalt trial will be built inside the Toyota Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 45,000, in the Aichi region of Japan.

The new test will become part of the rally program and will be tackled once a day, from Thursday to Saturday, in front of a packed crowd.

Last year Toyota Stadium hosted the ceremonial start and finish of the event, while the boundaries of the area served as the rally’s service park. The same thing will happen for this year’s event, which will take place from November 16th to 19th.

The idea to create this new stage for spectators at the WRC in Japan this year follows the successful return of the super-special to stadiums at last year’s Acropolis Rally in Greece. A crowd of around 65,000 watched a head-to-head battle inside the Olympic Stadium in Athens to kick off the event.

Rally Japan organizers have also confirmed that fans will be able to purchase special tickets that will allow them to ride the course before the cars take on the stage. This year’s rally will be held on 22 special asphalt sections.

Last year Japan returned to the WRC calendar after a 12-year hiatus. Thierry Neuville grabbed victory in a 1-2 draw for Hyundai ahead of Ott Tanak in his final appearance for the marque before switching to M-Sport Ford for 2023.