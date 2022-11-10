The Rally of Japan, the last round of the WRC 2022, started today in the Italian morning with Special Stage 1, the 2.75-kilometer Karagaike Park, held at night. A show made very treacherous by the dirt that the crews found on the asphalt of the stage.

Sébastien Ogier set the best time. In itself, this cannot be considered surprising news, but it is also true that it is the first scratch with the new navigator Vincent Landais, former co-driver of Pierre-Louis Loubet, alongside.

The French Toyota crew stopped the clock in 2’07 “0, just one tenth ahead of another brand new duo: Craig Breen and James Fulton. The Irish couple of M-Sport were at their first official outing. together after the retirement of Paul Nagle from the WRC consumed at the end of the Rally of Catalonia.

The test ensured very small gaps in the top 5. Behind the M-Sport Ford crew we find two drivers from Hyundai Motorsport. Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja are on their last outing with the Alzenau team colors, but their weekend started in the best way: third time 2 tenths from Ogier and just 1 tenth faster than team mates Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe.

New world champion Kalle Rovanpera completed the Top 5, with a gap of 6 tenths of team mate Ogier. Behind him are two more Toyota GR Yaris. They are those of Elfyn Evans (+1 “2) and house idol Takamoto Katsuta (+1” 9).

Gus Greensmith and Dani Sordo struggled, eighth and ninth respectively, but also the first among the drivers in possession of a Rally1 car to enter testing.

The test was very interesting for what concerned the protagonists of the WRC2, with Emil Lindholm able to get the best time in the category like the very young Sami Pajari. Third time instead for Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Of note are the mistakes made by Grégoire Munster and Teenu Suninen. Both were surprised in a downhill stretch, between a right-hand corner and the next left, very narrow and difficult for the interpretation of braking with slippery surfaces.

Munster ran wide and hit the pavement on the left. The car literally jumped on three wheels, but the Dutchman was able to continue having not ruined the rear left suspension. Suninen, on the other hand, to avoid making the same mistake as his brand mate, however, exceeded the control of his i20 and ended up against the barriers – guard rails – opposite the Munster point of impact.

The former M-Sport driver, however, was good at braking in time, so as to make the nose of his i20 N Rally2 lean against the guard rail without causing damage to the bodywork, much less to the mechanics and engine cooling package. .