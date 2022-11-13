Hyundai Motorsport closes the 2022 WRC season with a smile by hitting the double win at the Rally of Japan, which on Sunday caused all the fans to experience moments of apprehension due to the downpour that hit the streets in the afternoon.

Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe won success behind the wheel of their i20 N, ahead of teammates Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja by 1’11 “1, benefiting from a strategy that led them to choose the exact balance in the 6 Pirelli tires at arrangement, taking 2 hard, 2 soft and 2 wet.

In this way, both crews were able to compete ‘in defense’ when the rain became more persistent in the final sections, also making themselves safe from any errors along the routes.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

One of these was committed by Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, who with Toyota had managed to immediately win today’s first effort, the PS15 ‘Asahi Kougen’ (7.52km), returning to 0 “6 from the leaders, who however responded winning the SS16 ‘Ena City 1’ (21.59 km).

In fact, this is where the rally was decided in favor of the Belgians, as Evans made a mistake in a corner, crashing and reporting a puncture that caused him to slide very far from the top.

This allowed Tänak / Järveoja to inherit the place of honor and sign the Hyundai double at the end of a very tough year for the team of the Korean brand, which for the future will have to fix several things among which the first is certainly the reliability, given that the value of the pilots is indisputable.

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

To the great joy of the home crowd, the third step of the podium goes to Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston in the breathtaking final that brings the very smiling Japanese into third place, defending himself from the return of the Toyota led by teammates Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais .

The French are among those who did not have wet tires for their GR Yaris, but by winning the success in PS17 ‘Nenoue Plateau’ (11.6 km) before the flood they gained ground, in addition to fourth place exploiting the troubles of Evans / Martin, who sadly find themselves fifth and with many regrets of a nuanced success, yet another for them in a season rather below expectations.

The best of the Ford Puma finishes in sixth place thanks to Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson, albeit very late compared to rivals in order to be among the real protagonists.

At M-Sport the rally returns to the base if only with a smile for the last two races won by Craig Breen / James Fulton, the best in the PS18 ‘Ena City 2’ and on the Power Stage PS19 ‘Asahi Kougen’, enjoying to the maximum for the four wet tires mounted on their Puma, preserved at the start of the day and then made the most of when bad weather has arrived.

With Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen in serious trouble with dry tires and finishing 12th overall at the wheel of fourth Toyota, the Top10 also includes the entire podium of the WRC2 Class.

Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hämäläinen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

For Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen it was enough to put the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in third place in the category without taking too many risks to take home the title.

The Toksport WRT duo let Hyundai celebrate a second double in this race, as Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka centered the triumph at the finish ahead of Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula.

Too bad for the other Škoda of Toksport WRT in the hands of Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen, who slipped back today. This allowed former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen to climb to tenth overall (fourth WRC2) at the wheel of the Škoda shared with the Japanese Sae Kitagawa.

Always remaining in Toksport WRT, special mention for the Italians Mauro Miele and Luca Beltrame, first of the WRC2 in the Power Stage, bringing their Škoda to the finish line even with the second absolute time behind Breen / Fulton. The couple finished 7th in Class and 14th overall.