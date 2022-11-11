It was not a great Friday for the WRC drivers at the Rally of Japan, as Stage 1 of this last round of the 2022 season was staged practically in half compared to the planned schedule.

The day started badly, with Dani Sordo / Cándido Carrera’s Hyundai i20 N destroyed by flames in PS2 due to a technical problem, fortunately leaving the Spanish couple unharmed, but also to wave the white flag.

The 23.29km of the PS2 “Isegami’s Tunnel 1” for those who still had to complete it and the subsequent 19.38km of the PS3 “Inabu Dam 1” to allow the transfer of all the crews, the cars went to the start of the PS4 “Shitara Town R 1 “(22.44km), but even here the race direction put an end to the battles along the Japanese asphalted routes with the red flag.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, car on fire Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, assisted by his new co-driver James Fulton, went off the road and while not injured, the M-Sport duo had to retire; with their Ford Puma blocking the passage at a critical point, this section also went to the archive for those who had yet to leave or had just stepped off the route.

Among other things, the Irishman’s departure damaged the barriers, so the next repetition valid as PS7 was also canceled.

In practice, only the PS5 “Isegami’s Tunnel 2” (23.29 km) and the PS6 “Inabu Dam 2” (19.38 km) ran without interruptions and with the freedom of pilots and navigators to put on a show.

The day was marked by Toyota, with Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin winning the PS4 and 5, while Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen the PS2 and 6 with their respective GR Yaris Rally1.

Thanks to the best overall performances, the British are currently leading the overall standings, while the 2022 World Champions find themselves third at 5 “1.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Among them we find the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe, who grit their teeth and maintain contact with the leaders, from whom they are 3 “clear thanks to a couple of seconds timed in practice and the usual stubbornness that distinguishes them, in the face of an i20 N that often did not prove to be up to their qualities.

Same thing can be said for their teammates Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, currently fourth at 13 “9 from the record after losing time due to a transmission problem solved during the mid-morning stop on duty.

At 6 “7 from the Estonians there is the Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston, followed by the now very late Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson, whose Ford Puma suffered from the breakage of the propshaft during the morning causing him to accumulate over 2 ‘late from the summit.

Who lost ground was also Sébastien Ogier, flanked for the first time by Vincent Landais in the Toyota # 14 and ran into a puncture in the morning that plunged the French duo to 10th place overall with 2’49 “8 to recover from. of the former.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

This allowed the trio that is fighting for success in the WRC2 Class to enter the Top10, with the excellent Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen placing Toksport WRT’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo seventh overall, ahead of Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula’s Hyundai for 5 “3.

At 3 “1 and in ninth overall position there is the other Škoda of Toksport WRT driven by Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen, to whom the category podium could go very well given that their rivals for the title – Kajetan Kajetanowicz / Maciej Szczepaniak – they ended up out with their Škoda.

On Saturday there are seven other routes, the last two of which are a Super Special that has been revived a couple of times.