Thierry Neuville concedes the trio by also winning the Special Stage 11 of the Rally Italia Sardegna, the Tempio Pausania 1 of 9.04 kilometers thanks to the time of 6’53″2 with which he lined up all his rivals behind him.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver was the author of a noteworthy time, because in just a few kilometers he inflicted a 3 second gap on the first of his rivals, Sébastien Ogier, and 3″7 on his teammate Esapekka Lappi.

After SS10 Ogier is now uncatchable for the Belgian – barring sensational mistakes by the 8-times world champion – but second place is increasingly within his reach. With the result of SS11 Neuville is now 6″5 behind his teammate Lappi.

For the Belgian, obtaining second position would be a very important result in terms of the Drivers’ Championship, considering the difficulties encountered so far by Ott Tanak – who retired – Elfyn Evans and, in part, also by Kalle Rovanpera.

Ogier began to build on his lead built with a champion performance in the previous stage. He didn’t take too many risks in this one, also because it was the last of the morning lap and the short duration didn’t suggest unnecessary risks.

Esapekka Lappi had to face a far from rosy tire situation. After the slow puncture suffered at the end of SS11, the Finn preferred to finish the lap avoiding further risks. Not surprisingly, at the end of the stage it was the former Toyota Racing, Citroen Racing and M-Sport driver who revealed that he had 2 of the 4 tires close to the end.

Dani Sordo completes his comeback climbing to sixth position. The Spaniard, at the wheel of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1, overtook the last Rally2 that preceded him, the Ford Fiesta of Adrien Fourmaux and is now just on the edge of the Top 5. Elfyn Evans, fifth, instead managed to grit his teeth after the engine failure suffered in the previous stage after crossing a ford.

In WRC2 Adrien Fourmaux controlled the situation after the previous sensational performance. The Frenchman of M-Sport closed the morning lap with a margin of 19″7 over the first of his rivals, Andreas Mikkelsen on the first Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team.

Sami Pajari’s race suffered a severe blow in this special stage: the young Finn slammed his right rear wheel into a tree coming out of a tight left-hand bend and broke the suspension. Emil Lindholm took advantage of this to climb to ninth place in the general standings, but it should be remembered that the reigning WRC2 world champion does not score points this weekend.

The Saturday morning lap of the Rally Italia Sardegna ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare the cars for the afternoon lap which will start with the SS12, the Coiluna – Loelle 2 of 16.28 kilometres. The first car will enter the test at 15:05.

Rally Italia Sardegna – WRC 2023 – General classification after SS11

Rally Italia Sardegna – WRC 2023 – General classification after SS11

pos. Pilot/navigator Car Time/detachment Penalty 1 Ogier/Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2h20'22"7 2 Lappi/Ferm Hyundai 20N Rally2 +18″2 3 Neuville/Wydaeghe Hyundai 20N Rally2 +24″7 4 Rovanpera/Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1'03″5 5 Evans/Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +3'57″2 6 Deaf/Carrera Hyundai 20N Rally2 +5'49″4 +1'20" 7 Fourmaux/Coria Ford Fiesta Rally2 +5'55″9 8 Mikkelsen/Eriksen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +6'15″6 9 Kajetanowicz/Szczepaniak Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +7'58″2 10 Lindholm/Hamalainen Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8'03″1