There are 74 crews registered for the twentieth anniversary edition of Rally Italia Sardegna, the sixth round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship 2023 scheduled from 1 to 4 June next, also valid for the WRC2, WRC3 and the Junior World Championship. The 20th edition of the race will therefore see at the start an interesting number of entries for the event, organized by the Automobile Club of Italy with the support of the Sardinia Region, a number which confirms the results achieved in previous years.

A total of 27 different nationalities will be represented (Italy, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia, Japan, Great Britain, Principality of Monaco, France, Spain, Norway, Luxembourg, Bolivia, Argentina, Peru, Czech Republic, Poland, Paraguay, Germany, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Qatar, Turkey, Kenya, Croatia), new record for the event confirming the international nature of the event, and testifying how much the world rally is an important stage that promotes Sardinia by spreading its the image all over the world. There will be a large representation of 18 Italian crews (of which 8 are Sardinian), followed by the Finns with 7 members, instead there are 5 French, 4 Spanish and Estonian, followed by all the others.

THE PROTAGONISTS. At the start of the race there will be three world champions, Ogier, Tänak and Rovanpera, together with all the other main drivers participating in the 2023 WRC. There will be 9 hybrid Rally1 cars in the race which will be entrusted to the four official Toyota drivers (Ogier, Rovanpera , Evans and Katsuta), the three from Hyundai (Neuville, Lappi and Sordo) and the two from Ford M-Sport (Tänak and Loubet).

In WRC2 there are 39 members, among them the presence of Gus Greensmith, Oliver Solberg, Andreas Mikkelsen, Sami Pajari and Nikolay Gryazin on the Toksport Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 stand out. There will also be the Finn Teemu Suninen on Hyundai i20 Rally 2, the French Yohan Rossel on the Citroen C3 Rally2 and the other transalpine Nicolas Ciamin on VW Polo GTI Rally2. Also noteworthy is the presence of Martin Prokop (Skoda), at his 18th participation in the island race, of Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta Rally 2) and of the Polish drivers Kajetanowicz and Marczyk (both on Skoda Fabia).

Also at the start is the reigning WRC2 Masters champion Mauro Miele navigated by Luca Beltrame who will face the German Armin Kremer, the Austrian Keferboch and the Hungarian Laszlo (all on Skoda Fabia Rally2). Matteo Gamba and the Sardinian drivers Giuseppe Dettori and Nicola Tali (all on Skoda) and Francesco Tali on Ford Fiesta Rally2 are also entered in the WRC2. In the race but not entered in the WRC2 also the WRC2 Junior champion, the Finnish Emil Lindholm on Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2.

Also competing in the Junior World Championship were 8 drivers on MSport Poland’s Ford Fiesta Rally3, led by the main protagonists of this season, namely the Irishman Creighton, the Frenchman Pellier, the Paraguayan Dominguez and the Belgian Rensonnet. The Finnish Korhonen, the Turkish Turkkan and the Czech Kohn are entered only in the WRC3, all on Ford Fiesta Rally3.

Finally, there are a total of 8 Sardinian crews in the race, among them there will be Francesco Marrone, navigated by Francesco Fresu on a Peugeot 208 T16, the only driver to have participated in all 20 editions of the race. In addition to Dettori-Pisano and N.Tali-Frau, there will also be Stefano Marrone-Mele, Schirru-Salis and Biancu-Pittalis (all on Peugeot 208 Rally 4), and finally Mara-V.Cottu and Liceri-Mendola on Peugeot 208). Two sons of the same family are also registered, Fabio Schwarz (son of Armin) on Ford Fiesta Rally 3 and Matteo Fontana (son of Corrado) on Peugeot 208.

The 2023 edition of Rally Italia Sardegna, sixth round of the FIA ​​WRC 2023, is scheduled from 1 to 4 June with the base of the event in Olbia. The race is made up of three stages and includes a total of 19 special stages for a total of 322.75 timed km.