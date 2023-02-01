The new logo, the return to Olbia where the race was all concentrated again after 10 years and where the Rally Italia Sardegna adventure had begun in 2004, the confirmation of the opening special at Olbia-Cabu Abbas, the return to Tantariles and the long stage of Monte Lerno (49 km), the return of the old stage of Tempio and the power stage of two years ago in Aglientu, are the main novelties of the 20th edition of Rally Italia Sardegna.

Four months before the start of the race, with the publication of the Rally Guide 1, the first official document of the RIS 2023, the route that will host the race was unveiled, organized as in the past by the Automobile Club of Italy with the partnership of the Sardinia Region .

A route, which has seen the choice of the last six editions to host the entire race in the north of the island confirmed. The race, the sixth round of the world rally championship scheduled from 1st to 4th June, will have a route made up of 19 special stages, divided into three stages for a total of 334.65 timed km, all on dirt. The location returns this year to Olbia, with the assistance park set up as it was two years ago at Molo Brin, and with the press room which will be housed in the Archaeological Museum.

The Logo of Rally Italia Sardegna 2023

LIKE 20 YEARS AGO THE RACE IS ALL CONCENTRATED IN OLBIA

Thursday 1st June at 9.01 there will be the shakedown of Loiri Porto San Paolo (3.23 km) while in the afternoon there will be the special opening at Cabu Abbas (3.23 km) scheduled for 18.05, like last year.

Competitors will spend the night at the service park in Olbia at Molo Brin, from where the race will resume on Friday 2nd at 7.40 with the continuation of the first stage made up of 6 special stages and 148.74 timed km.

The riders will compete in the tests repeated twice at Tantariles (10.66 km), the same special with which the race began in the first edition of 2004, Monte Lerno (that of the famous spectacular jump) in the long version which this time will measure the beauty of 49 .79 km and the classic of Newfoundland (13.92 km).

Both in the middle and at the end of the day the crews will carry out assistance at the Molo Brin in Olbia. Saturday 3 June the second stage will take place on the dirt roads of Monte Acuto and Gallura, with 8 special stages (four repeated twice) and 136.60 timed km.

It starts with the classic time trials in Monte Acuto of Coiluna-Loelle (16.33 km) and Su Filigosu (19.49 km), to then continue in Gallura with those of Tula (22.39 km) and Tempio (10.09 km), with the latter following the one held in the past in the 2005 edition.

In the middle and at the end of the day, the competitors will provide assistance at Molo Brin in Olbia. Finally, on Sunday 4 June, there are 46.08 timed km, all taken from the north of Gallura, to be covered divided into four special stages, with two passages at Braniatogghiu (15.25 km) and in the power stage of Aglientu (7.79 km), which in second passage at 12.18 will be broadcast live on television all over the world.

Only then will we know the name of the winner of this 20th edition of the tricolor appointment of the world rally, winner who then, as per the tradition of Rally Italia Sardegna, will dive together with the whole team into the waters of the port of Olbia.

Rally Italy Sardinia Photo by: Marcin Snopkowski

THE INITIATIVES

It should also be underlined that this year there will still be the interesting RIS Experience initiative, with special privileged paid areas provided for those spectators who want to use them, an initiative that had already been successfully adopted in previous editions.

Finally, thanks to the renewal of the interesting agreement with Grimaldi Lines, there will still be very convenient special discounts on the destinations of Olbia and Porto Torres both for competitors and for the public who want to go by ship to Sardinia to take part or watch the race .

You can take advantage of these special conditions by booking from 1 February to 28 May 2023 for departures from 22 May to 18 June on the maritime connections: Barcelona-Porto Torres, Livorno-Olbia, Civitavecchia-Porto Torres, Civitavecchia-Olbia.

Furthermore, competitors and teams will also be able to benefit from discounts on the Genoa-Porto Torres route. More information will be available on the official website of the event in a few days.