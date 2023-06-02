Thierry Neuville’s first shrill was missing from the appeal and this punctually arrived in SS6 of the Rally Italia Sardegna, the 8.41 km Terranova 2.

In the shortest stage of today’s stage, the Belgian showed off a great performance with which he managed to detach his main rivals with important gaps, precisely considering the few timed kilometers of the stage.

Neuville stopped the clock in 5’29″1, being 2″6 faster than Esapekka Lappi. Thanks to this result, the Belgian was able to overtake Elfyn Evans – still struggling – and climb onto the podium. Now the Hyundai Motorsport driver is third, with a margin of 7 seconds over the Welshman.

However, the next test won’t be easy for Neuville due to a handbrake failure. This seems to work intermittently and it is not certain that it will do its job in the last test of the day.

Lappi, with the second fastest time, recovered another second from Sébastien Ogier, bringing their gap back to 6″7. A small gap, but the Finn will have to do much better in the next race, the long Monte Lerno, if he wants to try to resist safely attack of the 8 times world champion.

Elfyn Evans, on the other hand, will try to repeat the good performance he did on PS4 to try and get back to battling with Neuville for third position, but he’ll have to be very careful because teammate Takamoto Katsuta is back very close behind him. The Japanese, thanks to the third time, is now 1″8 from fourth place.

The afternoon of Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak is instead very similar to what they experienced this morning due to their starting position. The two are very far from those who precede them in the general classification.

Good news for Pierre-Louis Loubet: the Frenchman managed to unlock the gearbox of his Ford Puma Rally1 and stay in the race. Although he was penalized by 3 minutes for having stopped at the start of the stage, the M-Sport driver remained in the Top 10 and will have the immediate possibility to make up time and positions on the Rally2s that now precede him.

The practice was then interrupted with the exposure of the red flag due to an accident involving Gus Greensmith and Jonas Andersson. The TokSport Skoda crew went off the road but fortunately, both got out of their car without the need for outside help.

Gus, once back on the roadway, lay down on the ground. No replay of the incident was shown, but it’s possible the magnitude was quite major.