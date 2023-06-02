The first stage of Rally Italia Sardegna, sixth round of the 2023 WRC, restarted this afternoon with the PS5, the 10.71-kilometre Tantariles 20Ris 2 in which the Hyundai i20 N Rally1s dominated.

Esapekka Lappi got another scratch setting a great time, a 7’08″9 which was enough to beat everyone, inflicting considerable gaps on the rest of the competitors.

First of all, his teammate Thierry Neuville, second but 6″7 behind. With this result, Lappi has come close to Sébastien Ogier: now there are 8″7 between the two in favor of the 8-times world champion, who signed the third time of the special.

The situation in Neuville will have to be monitored: the Belgian, having reached the end of the test, revealed that he has a small problem on his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and that he hopes in his heart not to see it get worse in the last two tests of this long day.

However, the general classification has undergone important jolts for two reasons. The first concerns Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese of Toyota Racing, after going off the road on PS4, seems to have lost confidence with his vehicle and, perhaps also due to an inappropriate choice of tires (2 Hard and 2 Soft mounted for the special, crossed with each other) , signed the last competitive time among the Rally1s with 12″1 delay from Lappi.

The second, however, concerned Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman from M-Sport was sidelined just moments before the start of the test due to a transmission failure on his Ford Puma Rally1. The gear lever remained blocked, not allowing the Frenchman to start the special.

The stage was later blocked for safety reasons, with Dani Sordo who crossed it in “road mode” and who, therefore, will be assigned an official time by the race directors.

With Loubet blocked at the start and Katsuta’s uncompetitive time, Elfyn Evans gains one position and is close to the podium, while Thierry Neuville even gains 2 positions and is now fourth. Be careful though, because there are just 2″1s between Evans and Neuville, so the fight for the lowest step of the podium is more than open.