When the going gets tough, the tough get going. How many times have you heard this phrase in your life and how many times have you used it yourself in the most disparate situations. Well, the Special Stage 4 of the Rally Italia Sardegna, the famous 49.90 km Monte Lerno – Sa Conchedda was the hard, difficult game in which a phenomenal Sébastien Ogier once again made it clear why the WRC palmarés sees him in second place of all time with 8 world titles won so far.

Ogier, sailed by Vincent Landais, stopped the clock in 31’33″9, inflicting abysmal gaps on all opponents. None excluded. Suffice it to say that the second in the stage standings, teammate Elfyn Evans, was slower of 12″7.

A very clean test, that of Ogier. No flaws worthy of note and breakthrough with the right choice of tires (3 Soft and 1 Hard on the front right, for a total of 5 courses in the morning lap against 6 for the Hyundai) that brought him – together with his extraordinary driving – to be the fastest and to return leader of Rally Italia Sardegna 2023 with full merit.

Esapekka Lappi was unable to do anything, as all his team mates ran into a lack of grip so high that he lost almost 17 seconds to his rival for first position. With this result, although Lappi is still second in the general classification, his delay has risen to 17″1 of the 8-times world champion.

Behind Evans and Lappi here is a Pierre-Louis Loubet good at not making big mistakes and closing the race in fourth place, 17″5 behind Ogier. The Frenchman from M-Sport, thanks to this result and despite some drops in power of the Ford engine just after the passages in the puddles, he returned to the podium area.

The Top 5 of the special was completed by Thierry Neuville, author of an error in the second sector and in serious trouble with the grip. His choice of tires – 2 Hard at the front and 2 Soft at the rear – was not good. The temperatures were lower than expected and, above all, the surface did not seem suitable for using the harder compounds. Furthermore, the mistake, a small going off the road, caused him to lose further seconds, closing 25″9 behind Ogier.

This forced Neuville to drop from fourth to sixth, overtaken again by Loubet and also by Evans. Takamoto Katsuta remained ahead of him, but by just 1 tenth of a second. The Japanese of Toyota Racing went off the road in the last sector, a few corners from the finish line. Coming to a brake stop before a sharp left-hand bend, Takamoto was unable to steer, eventually hitting two rocks off the roadway.

Luckily for him, even though he remained poised between the two rocks, he didn’t end up in a small ravine and managed to finish the test. Disastrous stage also for the reigning world champion, Kalle Rovanpera. In the first sector he was forced off the road due to finding two cows in the trajectory. Despite having tried to avoid them, Kalle hit one of the two animals, ruining part of the front bodywork (there is no news of the animal, at least for now).

The rider who suffered the most in this test was undoubtedly Dani Sordo. The Hyundai Motorsport Spaniard struggled due to the lack of grip like his two teammates, but in the final sector – probably in an area very close to Katsuta’s accident – he went off the road and slid down a few metres. hitting the ground with the nose of his i20 N Rally1.

The Hyundai of Dani and Candido Carrera flipped, also losing the rear wing. But the damage looked pretty big. Not only the damaged front end (it seems that the radiator has held up), but also the completely cracked windshield and the hybrid broken down, with the green light gone and, in its place, a flashing blue light. In short, an internship from other times in which many have found enormous difficulties for various reasons. The only one who, on the other hand, came out literally dominant and dominating was Sébastien Ogier.

The fight in WRC2 was amazing, with Teemu Suninen, Andreas Mikkelsen and Adrien Fourmaux fighting for the top. The French M-Sport driver, at the wheel of the renewed Ford Fiesta Rally2, was narrowly beaten by the Finnish Hyundai Motorsport at the wheel of an i20 N Rally2.

Emil Lindholm is battling with teammate Gus Greensmith for fourth position. The two are separated by 9″4 in favor of the defending champion of the series, while the leader of the World category, Yohan Rossel, is sixth at 14″5 from Greensmith. Oliver Solberg, albeit with a broken suspension (KO shock absorber) started the stage but proceeding very slowly and after arriving 29 minutes late at the Time Control.

The Friday morning lap of Rally Italia Sardegna ends here. Now the drivers will be able to take advantage of the mid-day Service to prepare the cars for this afternoon’s three special stages. Today’s stage will resume with the SS5, the 10.71 km Tantariles 20Ris 2. The first car, the number 69 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 driven by Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, will start at 14:32.

Rally Italia Sardegna – WRC 2023 – Classification after PS4