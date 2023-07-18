Italian motorsport is in mourning and mourns one of its pioneers for what concerns the rally category. Amilcare Ballestrieri died in the night at the age of 88.

Ballestrieri, born in Sanremo in 1935, was an eclectic driver, starting his career in motorsport on two wheels in the 60s and then moving on to 4 wheels in the following decade.

On motorbikes he managed to become Italian mountain racing champion for three consecutive years, from 1962 to 1964, to then, again in ’64, seize the Italian junior title in the 175 class.

In the 70s, however, the Ligurian driver chose to stay in motorsport by doubling the wheels. He began to run profitably in rallies and, in just a couple of years, achieved his most prestigious victory, the one in his home rally, the 1972 Rallye Sanremo.

That year the Sanremo event was not valid for the run-up to the Drivers’ world title, but it was for the International Constructors’ Championship. A great satisfaction, because Ballestrieri was the first from Sanremo to win his home race (cooked by the famous co-driver Arnaldo Bernacchini, Giovanni’s father).

The following year, 1973, Ballestrieri and fellow citizen Silvio Maiga, then Sandro Munari’s co-driver from 1976, became Italian rally champions, taking the title at the wheel of a Lancia Fulvia, while from ’73 to 1977, Amilcare also raced 10 events of the World Rally Championship, taking as best result a fifth place overall in the Rally d’Italia in 1976 at the wheel of an Opel Kadett GT/E.

Ballestrieri had the opportunity to race in the World Championship with 4 different cars: his debut was at the wheel of a Lancia Fulvia 1.6 Coupé HF, before moving on to the Lancia Stratos HF and the Lancia Beta Coupé in 1974. In 1975 he was in Monte-Carlo and in Italy first with a Lancia Beta Coupé and then with an Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT. The last 2 rallies held in what we now know as the WRC were held with the Opel Kadett GT/E.

Beyond his career in national and international rallies, Ballestrieri managed to gain the satisfaction of winning the 1974 Targa Florio (the 58th edition) with Gérard Larrousse on a Lancia Stratos of the Lancia Marlboro team ahead of Raffaele Restivo’s Porsche 911 Carrera RSR and Alfonso Merendino, but also the Abarth Osella PA 2 by Giovanni Boeris and Achille Soria.