This weekend the WRC will return to one of the most legendary places in the category, the motherland of many champions who have written the history of the world championship: the Finland. Right here, from 4 to 7 August 2022, in fact, one of the most historical and traditional tests of the category will be held, with the championship now in its eighth round of the 13 total. Also known as the ‘Thousand Lakes Rally ‘the stage in Northern Europe will also be one of the last this year to try to block the solitary escape of Kalle Rovanperä, who, in turn, will want to triumph in his own home thus maintaining a leadership that really seems to know no rivals.

The Finn of Toyota, in fact, enjoys an advantage of 83 points over Thierry Neuville, 2nd in the standings, with the competition that will therefore do everything possible to appease the 21-year-old, increasingly close to his first world champion success. To watch the developments of the 22 heats scheduled on TV or in streaming, there are as always various ways: the first is linked to the transmission of all the live events of the event through the subscription. All Live +, available on the official WRC website. The second, on the other hand, focuses on the live coverage of five tests, chosen by Sky Sports and also streamed on Sky Go and NOW. Below is the complete list of all the internships and their departure times, starting with the one scheduled for this late afternoon.

STAGE TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 4 AUGUST SS1 Harju 1 18:08 Sky Sport Action (206) FRIDAY 5 AUGUST SS2 Laukaa 1 07:00 SS3 Lankamaa 1 07:55 SS4 Laukaa 2 11:15 SS5 Lankamaa 2 12:10 SS6 Harju 2 13:30 SS7 Ässämaki 1 4:00 pm SS8 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 16:53 SS9 Ässämaki 2 18:13 SS10 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 19:06 SATURDAY 6 AUGUST SS11 Päijälä 1 07:08 SS12 Rapsule 1 08:08 Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Action SS13 Patajoki 1 09:08 SS14 Vekkula 1 10:08 SS15 Päijälä 2 14:38 SS16 Rapsule 2 15:38 Sky Sport Arena (204) SS17 Patajoki 2 16:38 SS18 Vekkula 2 17:38 SUNDAY 7 AUGUST SS19 Oittila 1 07:23 SS20 Ruuhimäki 1 08:38 Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Action SS21 Oittila 2 10:01 SS22 – Power Stage Ruuhimäki 2 12:18 Sky Sport Action