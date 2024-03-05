The gravel rally, which will host the ninth round of the World Championship from 1 to 4 August, presented a heavily revised itinerary. In total, 61% of the route has been changed compared to last year, while 12% of the route is completely new for Rally Finland (since the start of the modern WRC era in 1997).

The most discussed change is the inclusion of the famous Ouninpohja stage, which is part of the rally for the first time since 2016. This year it will be run in the legendary 33 kilometer “long” format, but in the opposite direction.

The stage is among the most famous in WRC history, known for its high-speed jumps, including the Yellow House jump, and its challenging hairpin bends. His highly anticipated return includes two passes on the stage in Saturday's stage.

The rally includes 305 kilometers of timed tests and will remain in the city of Jyvaskyla.

“I sincerely believe this is an exceptional course – one of the best ever,” said race director Kai Tarkiainen. “Here in Finland, we are very fortunate to benefit from excellent feedback from all our stakeholders, and we have taken advantage of everything they have told us to arrive at a path that successfully combines tradition and innovation.”

“Of course, some of the main specials are still there, but in a different form to how we've seen them before, and we also have some new roads.”

“We have grouped the stages in such a way that spectators can have a very simple and easy experience, tasting the best that Rally Finland can offer.”

“Sustainability and community are among our priorities, so we also considered this very carefully when planning the 2024 route. The result is an event that benefits not only local communities, but the entire rallying family “.

WRC | Rally Finland: 2024 route



Wednesday 31 July

Departure Ceremony – Jyvaskyla Harbor 7pm

Thursday 1 August

Shakedown, Ruuhimaki 10:01

SS1 Harju 1 (3.48 km) 19:05

Service A Paviljonki (15 min, flexi) 7.40pm

Friday 2 August

SS2 Laukaa 1 (18 km) 8:13

SS3 Saarikas 1 (15.5 km) 9:20

SS4 Myhinpaa 1 (15.51 km) 10.35am

SS5 Ruuhimaki 1 (7.76 km) 12:05

Service B Paviljonki (40 min) 1.27pm

SS6 Laukaa 2 (18km) 3.10pm

SS7 Saarikas 2 (15.5 km) 16:17

SS8 Myhinpaa 2 (15.51 km) 17:32

SS9 Ruuhimaki 2 (7.76 km) 19:05

SS 10 Harju 2 (2.01 km) 20:05

Service C Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 8.40pm

Saturday 3 August

SS 11 Vastila 1 (18.94 km) 9:05

SS 12 Paijala 1 (20.19 km) 10:05

SS 13 Ouninpohja 1 (33 km) 11:05

Service D Paviljonki (40 min) 1.10pm

SS 14 Vastila 2 (18.94 km) 3.35pm

SS 15 Paijala 2 (20.19 km) 4.35pm

SS 16 Ouninpohja 2 (33km) 5.35pm

Service E Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 7.30pm

Sunday 4 August

SS 17 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (14.4 km) 8:55

SS 18 Laajavuori 1 (4.19 km) 10:05

SS 19 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (14.4 km) 11:17

SS 20 Laajavuori 2 (8.53 km) 1.15pm

Arrival – Paviljonki 3pm