Oct Tänak won the Rally of Finland for the third time in his career. The Estonian managed the advantage of 8 ″ 4 over Kalle Rovanperä in the best possible way by imposing himself in the first Sunday stage and then controlling a margin that had exceeded ten seconds despite the difficulties brought by a Hyundai i20 N which never fully satisfied him this weekend, despite the results. The 2019 world champion ended the rally with 6 ″ 8 on Rovanperä and now he is second in the overall standings: Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville have been beaten in one fell swoop, but Rovanperä has an advantage of 94 points and is difficult to reach.

On the podium of the Rally of Finland, in addition to Tänak and Rovanperä, Esapekka climbed Lappi, on a day-not today, as demonstrated by the rollover in the 21st round. The Finn still managed to lose only 18 seconds, but the gap accumulated in the Rally standings was 1’20 ″ 7. Fourth position for Evans, ahead of Neuville, Katsuta and Greensmith. In WRC2, Teemu Suninen took the victory at home: he beat compatriot Emil Lindholm with a 7 ″ 7 advantage.

WRC | Rally of Finland, final classification – Top-10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 O. TÄNAK Hyundai 2: 24: 04.6 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +6.8 3 E. LAPPI Toyota +1: 20.7 4 E. EVANS Toyota +1: 37.6 5 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +2: 18.0 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +3: 09.0 7 G. GREENSMITH Ford +3: 57.0 8 T. SUNINEN Hyundai (WRC2) +9: 31.3 9 E. LINDHOLM Skoda (WRC2) +9: 39.0 10 J. HUTTINEN Ford +10: 31.6