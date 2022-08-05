It begins in the sign of Ott Tänak the eighth round of the WRC, which until Sunday will be held in the midst of Finnish nature. The Estonian Hyundai driver, after having touched the first absolute stage yesterday, imposed himself as leader of the general classification at the end of Friday morning, not without a good duel with the Finn Esapekka Lappimoreover favored by the atmosphere of the house.

In SS1, held on a course just over 3 km long, a Hyundai, however, was taken to the road by the Belgian to obtain the best time. Thierry Neuville, eager to make up for the disappointment in Estonia, which is also the home of Tänak himself. However, already around 7:00 am on Friday 5 August, the 34-year-old woke up literally on the right foot, so much so that he finished the SS2 in front of everyone, keeping even a Lappi in top form at a distance. Not surprisingly, the Toyota driver subsequently finished as the leader of the SS3, however, with not enough time to overthrow Tänak, who immediately took his revenge in SS4.

With these results, the Estonian number 8 therefore boasts an advantage of 5 and a half seconds over his rival, in turn able to outpace Elfyn Evans and Craig Breen, in a ranking however characterized by other disappointments. Above all, that of Oliver Solberg and Adrien Fourmaux: the first, in the initial stages of the SS2, necessarily had to interrupt his test due to an accident, with a lot of rollover fortunately without consequences. More technical, however, the unexpected of the French, betrayed by a failure of the suspension during the SS3. Finally, the Hyundai of Neuville is still bad, falling to seventh provisional position behind a little convincing Kalle Rovanperä. The Finn, leader of the world championship, did not go beyond the 5th place momentary, with a delay of 13 seconds and with an afternoon that could favor his comeback in the streets of his Finland.

Rally of Finland / Ranking after SS4 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 O. TÄNAK Hyundai 23: 36.7 2 E. LAPPI Toyota +5.4 3 E. EVANS Toyota +10.3 4 C. BREEN Ford +11.9 5 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +13.3 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +17.4 7 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +25.7 8 P. LOUBET Ford +27.5 9 J. HUTTUNEN Ford +28.8 10 G. GREENSMITH Ford +33.5