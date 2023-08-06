In rallies nothing is decided until the last car crosses the finish line, but Elfyn Evans is one step away from winning the 2023 Rally Finland.

The Toyota Racing driver scored another special victory in SS21, the 16.56 km Moksi – Sahloinen 2, the penultimate stage of the 22 scheduled, still further ahead of his direct rivals.

The Welshman didn’t need to put another second between himself and Thierry Neuville, but now the gap between the two is 38.2 with only the Power Stage left to conclude the event.

Evans and Neuville – like everyone else – will be able to use the Tire Fitting Zone to change tires and choose those for the Power Stage. The goal for both will be to seize the best time, but even second could be a good consolation prize considering the withdrawal of Kalle Rovanpera.

Behind the front two Takamoto Katsuta was able to hold off the last, real onslaught from Teemu Suninen, securing third place. The Hyundai Motorsport Finn did better than his rival, but by just 9 tenths. The margin that Katsuta can boast is still 6″3, too many to think of a recovery of pure performance in the last round.

Jari-Matti Latvala has now held fifth place overall for some time, while Oliver Solberg has closed the discussions regarding the Rally2 cars. He will be the one to triumph in front of Sami Pajari. However, the young Finn of the TokSport team has the WRC2 victory in hand, with Adrien Fourmaux too far behind to worry him.