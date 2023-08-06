The third and final stage of the Rally of Finland opened as expected, with Elfyn Evans in full control of the race and Thierry Neuville happy with second place. However, both are already thinking about the Power Stage, where they will compete to collect as many extra points as they can to further reduce their gap from the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings.

The Welshman of Toyota Racing won the Moksi – Sahloinen 1 of 16.56, i.e. the SS19 that opened the day, while the SS20, the Himos – Jamsa 1 of 9.26 (which will also act as Power Stage – was conquered by Takamoto Katsuta.

Both Evans and Neuville took the Power Stage measurements in SS20, the first passage on the course which will also be used as the last of the 22 scheduled stages.

Instead, those who pushed hard in the first two rounds were the two riders fighting to get the lowest step of the podium, therefore Takamoto Katsuta and Teemu Suninen. If the Finn had managed to reduce his gap to the Japanese in SS19, the latter made the difference in SS20, beating his rival by 2″7 and widening his margin to 7″2 in the general classification.

Suninen chose to take part in today’s first 3 rounds with only 4 tires (all Soft and no spare tyres) to try to give it his all and beat his rival, but in PS20 he made some mistakes – especially a traverse that it led him to put the right rear wheel well beyond the roadway in a left-hand bend of the splendid descent that leads to the finish line.

Katsuta has done nothing but take advantage of the best starting position and the mistakes of his rival to consolidate his position on the podium. At the end of the race there are still 2 rounds left, but the Toyota driver is holding the podium in what can be considered as his second home event.

Behind the first 4 the positions are finally crystallized. Starting from the fifth place of a Jari-Matti Latvala getting faster test after test. By now the Top 5 is well established, but the current Toyota Racing team principal is having fun at the wheel of the GR Yaris Rally1 and doesn’t seem to want to settle for just taking the car to the finish line.

In WRC2 Oliver Solberg put an end to the fight for success, outdistancing the first of his rivals by more than 20 seconds: Sami Pajari. The Norwegian will end the race as the first driver at the wheel of a Rally2 car, but Pajari will win the WRC2 standings as Solberg is not entered in the class this weekend.

Now sure of third place for Rally2 and second in WRC2 Adrien Fourmaux, solid with the first Ford Fiesta Rally2 in the race ahead of Nikolay Gryazin’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.