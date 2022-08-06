Oct Tänak resists the lead of the Rally of Finland, but Kalle Rovanperä it is a growing threat. The successes in two of today’s eight stages were not enough for Estonian to gain seconds over his rival Toyota, who this Saturday nibbled about 13 seconds (from 21 this morning to 8 ″ 4 which he will try to heal tomorrow).

The speeches on the final victory seem closed to the two of them, barring unforeseen reversals. Both because they dominated the stages of the day (the first went to Elfyn Evans, five of the following seven went to Rovanperä, who surrendered to Tänak only in SS14 and SS17), and because the third in the standings – Esapekka Lappi – is already 35 ″ 2 behind the leader. The Finn, hampered by a broken windshield, was the main loser this Saturday who started in second place with just three seconds behind Tänak. In fourth position Evans, who had relaunched in SS11 but then lost an eternity in today’s last race due to a problem with the left rear suspension, and now has to chase at 1’19 ″ 7. In the other positions of the top-10 little has changed compared to the morning: only the overtaking of Gus Greensmith to teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet, with the Briton who is now seventh, should be noted. Tomorrow the closing of the Rally of Finland with four other stages, for a total of 43.92 km.

WRC | Rally of Finland, ranking after SS18 – Top-10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 O. TÄNAK Hyundai 2: 02: 44.0 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +8.4 3 E. LAPPI Toyota +35.2 4 E. EVANS Toyota +1: 19.7 5 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +2: 05.5 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +2: 47.5 7 G. GREENSMITH Ford +3: 23.0 8 P. LOUBET Ford +3: 27.2 9 T. SUNINEN Hyundai (WRC2) +7: 56.8 10 E. LINDHOLM Skoda (WRC2) +8: 07.5