Takamoto Katsuta denied Elfyn Evans the perfect day by winning the 20.65km SS18 Vekkula 2, the last special stage of the second stage of Rally Finland, but the Welshman has far more important reasons to go to sleep with a smile.

Starting the day with Thierry Neuville on his heels, Evans opened an important gap test after test, being faster than his rival in 7 of the 8 specials disputed today. This allowed the Welshman to finish the day with a 32.1 lead over the Hyundai Motorsport driver.

This result was obtained for two main reasons, which are connected to each other. The first is the best starting position Evans had in today’s specials. The second is the more competitive race pace (also thanks to the starting position) compared to Neuville. These were the two factors that shaped the current standings.

In tomorrow’s 4 tests, Evans will have to avoid taking big risks. That will be enough to bring home his second victory of the season and relaunch his title ambitions, considering Kalle Rovanpera’s definitive withdrawal from the event after yesterday’s accident in PS8.

For his part, Thierry Neuville could also be inclined to be conservative. The 18 points guaranteed by second place – with Rovanpera out of contention – could be a great way to get back in the game for the title, without considering the extra points up for grabs from tomorrow’s Power Stage.

Everything changes, once again, in the fight for third place. Katsuta, as mentioned, won SS18. He did it with a peremptory time, also the result – so he said at the end of the test – of the advice received from Kalle Rovanpera (the two are very good friends) to ride on the special Finns soaked in water, mud and full of puddles.

Apparently the Japanese was very good at absorbing explanations, so much so that he beat his rival Teemu Suninen by 6″5. An important gap, which allowed Katsuta to climb to third place with a margin of 6″4 over the Finn by Hyundai Motorsport.

Jari-Matti Latvala enjoyed another day at the wheel of the fourth GR Yaris Rally1, also setting interesting times considering his long period of inactivity. The Toyota Racing team principal is firmly in fifth position in the general standings, last among the drivers at the wheel of a Rally1 car.

Oliver Solberg completed the third day of competition as leader of the standings dedicated to Rally2 cars. The Norwegian, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, put his brand mate Sami Pajari behind him after a good duel that lasted all day.

However, the two were challenging each other for second position, until Jari Huttunen – leader up to 2 tests ago – was forced to park his Skoda Fabia at the roadside due to a breakdown. Solberg won’t score valid points for the WRC2, so the classification of the class is in the hands of the young Pajari.

Excellent third Adrien Fourmaux with the first Ford Fiesta Rally2 prepared by M-Sport. The Frenchman is the first among the non-Nordics in the category standings and is the author of a remarkable race. However, his gap from the first 2 is over half a minute.

The second stage of Rally Finland ends here. The race will resume tomorrow morning with the last day, made up of 4 special stages all to be tackled in the morning. The third stage, therefore, will start with the PS19, the Moksi-Sahloinen 1 of 16.56 kilometres. The first car, the Ford Puma Rally1 driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet and Nicolas Gilsoul, will enter testing at 06:53 Italian time.