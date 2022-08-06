Ott Tanak continues to be the king of the Rally of Finland, even if it is good to wait to give definitive judgments considering the fact that there is still a half day of competition and 4 special stages before defining the winner of this edition of one of the most important events. of the World Rally.

The Estonian driver of Hyundai Motorsport managed his first position well throughout the day, but perhaps has the demerit of not having widened his margin against the main rivals.

Behind him, in fact, is the leader of the World Championship, Kalle Rovanpera, who has risen strongly from fourth to second thanks to a frenzied pace. It is clear that the 21-year-old intends to win the sixth rally of the season and doing it in front of his people is a further incentive to push and try to get yet another success.

Tanak now has an advantage of 8 “4 over Rovanpera. A gap that could be filled in 4 tests and, after several races already finished on Saturday, this time we could also enjoy a very interesting challenge up to the Power Stage.

It seemed all set for a good duel even for the bottom step of the podium, but a problem with a suspension at Elfyn Evans’ GR Yaris Rally1 shattered that possibility. The Welshman damaged a suspension in SS17 and in SS18 he had to grit his teeth, losing over 50 “to the best.

Esapekka Lappi had such an easy life and now has a 44 “5 lead over his teammate. Thierry Neuville has recovered 2 positions climbing from seventh to fifth, but his gap from the one before him is over 45” and for him it will be it is practically impossible to recover other positions except for the trouble of those who precede him.

Behind Takamoto Katsuta, sixth, are the Ford Puma Rally1s left in the race, namely those of Gus Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet. Craig Breen was forced to retire after damaging the right rear suspension after a strong impact against an embankment.

As for the WRC2, Teemu Suninen finished ahead of everyone behind the wheel of the official Hyundai i20 N Rally2. The Finn precedes his compatriot Emil Lindholm (Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) by 10 “7. The young Sami Pajari was very unlucky: the Finn, third in his category, was forced to retire due to a breakdown in his Skoda Fabia.