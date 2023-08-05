Elfyn Evans’ perfect day continues. Toyota Racing’s Welshman scored a sixth consecutive scratch in Stage 16 of Rally Finland, the 20.19km Paijala 2, once again increasing his margin over Thierry Neuville, his only rival for the win.

Evans stopped the clock in 9’32″0, beating his rival by 4″5. This meant that the gap between the two – in favor of the Toyota driver – rose to half a minute. 30 seconds that it will be impossible for Neuville to fill with pure performance, because Evans has a better starting position and a better pace than him.

But the Belgian knows this from the first special stages this morning. It is no coincidence that in this stage he decided not to push to the max to avoid taking unnecessary risks, especially in the narrowest section of the stage, the final one, where the surface presented several dangerous stones for the tyres.

The fight for third place is in a phase of constant change. After losing the bottom step of the podium in SS15, Teemu Suninen made up for his interests by regaining possession of the position which at the moment sees him on the podium again.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver did 1″1 better than Takamoto Katsuta, and now has a margin of 3 tenths over his rival. The two seem to have a very similar race pace, although Katsuta could start later than the Finn in the special and therefore , at least in theory, being able to take advantage of the lines and have greater grip.

Oliver Solberg has decided to push hard to try and dislodge Sami Pajari and secure first position in WRC2, although the Norwegian is not signed up to score points for the title this weekend.

Solberg was 4″5 faster than his Finnish team-mate, so the margin between the two in the general standings increased to 5″4 in favor of the former Hyundai Motorsport driver.