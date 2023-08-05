Today Elfyn Evans seems to have returned to the one from the 2020 season, or rather the driver who came close to the world title, losing it only in the last race – the ACI Rally Monza Italia – against one of the greatest of all time: Sébastien Ogier.

The Welsh rider racked up his fifth consecutive special stage victory in SS15, the 18.94km Vastila 2, once again showing that he is the strongest of the day and the one who has managed to adapt best to this particular route.

Already in the morning passage Evans had caught a great time, but with the bottom made muddy by the rain. This afternoon, however, the dirt road was dry due to the sun rising later in the morning and the Toyota Racing driver did nothing but repeat the performance, further detaching the only rival for this weekend’s victory: Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian driver, for his part, claimed to have struggled a lot with the ruts created in the stage by the various passages of the cars during the morning. His i20 N Rally1 suffered from those conditions, while the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 appeared much more at ease on terrain in those conditions.

Now Evans has brought his lead to 25″5 over Neuville when there are 3 special stages left at the end of the second stage. A sort of insurance on what could be his second victory of the season after the one obtained at the Croatian Rally in the first part of the year.

That Toyota is at ease on today’s specials is confirmed by the fact that Takamoto Katsuta managed to regain third place in this stage. The Japanese did better than 1 “8 against Teemu Suninen, his rival for the bottom step of the podium, taking back what he had left during the morning due to a spin in a muddy section.

If between the first and second rider in the standings the margin widens test after test, in this case Katsuta will have to be free from other mistakes because Suninen is just behind him, trailing by 8 tenths of a second.

With dry gravel, Jari-Matti Latvala is showing much more interesting things. In the test that has just ended he did worse than Pierre-Louis Loubet – who rejoined today after yesterday’s crash on SS3 – by 1″7.

The first special of the afternoon offers a great twist in the WRC2. Jari Huttunen, class leader, stopped in practice due to a breakdown on his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The new leader becomes Oliver Solberg, always at the wheel of a Fabia.

The Norwegian did 1″4 better than Sami Pajari and thus conquered the position over the Finn of the TokSport team, but with Huttunen’s retirement he is also the new leader. The two Skoda drivers will continue their duel in the next three rounds , because they are separated by just 9 tenths Adrien Fourmaux took third place in class with the M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, but his delay from the top 2 is too great to think he can gain other positions: over half a minute.